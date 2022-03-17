Kilde celebrates second globe in two days as Kriechmayr wins Super G at World Cup finals

Austrian alpine skier Vincent Kriechmayr ended his season on a high with a second win in as many days as he clinched his seventh career Super G win at the World Cup Finals in Courchevel-Meribel, France, on Thursday (17 March).

After taking the final downhill event of the 2021/2022 campaign on Wednesday, the 2021 world champion produced his best performance in Super G this season to claim his first World Cup victory in the speed discipline in over a year (Garmish-Partenkirchen in February 2021): wearing bib number 3, the 29-year-old crossed the finish line in a time of 1:09.43, which proved to be the fastest of the day.

Newly crowned overall World Cup champion Marco Odermatt finished in second place, over half a second slower than Kriechmayr. Fellow Swissman Gino Caviezel rounded off the podium, 0.75s behind the winner.

After securing the downhill globe a day earlier, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde came in fourth place and could celebrate his second title in as many days as he topped the Super G standings with 530 points ahead of Odermatt with 402 and last season's globe winner Kriechmayr with 375.

Kilde had already claimed his second crystal globe in the discipline on March 6 when he triumphed in the home race in Kvitfjell, Norway.

"It's been an amazing season, and it's something that I will carry for the rest of my life," the Norwegian told FIS after the event.