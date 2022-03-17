Kilde celebrates second globe in two days as Kriechmayr wins Super G at World Cup finals

The Norwegian, who had already secured the discipline title early this month, finished fourth in Courchevel as the Austrian claimed his second consecutive speed race in the the French Alps.

By Alessandro Poggi
Alpine Skiing
Aleksander Aamodt KILDE

Austrian alpine skier Vincent Kriechmayr ended his season on a high with a second win in as many days as he clinched his seventh career Super G win at the World Cup Finals in Courchevel-Meribel, France, on Thursday (17 March).

After taking the final downhill event of the 2021/2022 campaign on Wednesday, the 2021 world champion produced his best performance in Super G this season to claim his first World Cup victory in the speed discipline in over a year (Garmish-Partenkirchen in February 2021): wearing bib number 3, the 29-year-old crossed the finish line in a time of 1:09.43, which proved to be the fastest of the day.

Newly crowned overall World Cup champion Marco Odermatt finished in second place, over half a second slower than Kriechmayr. Fellow Swissman Gino Caviezel rounded off the podium, 0.75s behind the winner.

After securing the downhill globe a day earlier, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde came in fourth place and could celebrate his second title in as many days as he topped the Super G standings with 530 points ahead of Odermatt with 402 and last season's globe winner Kriechmayr with 375.

Kilde had already claimed his second crystal globe in the discipline on March 6 when he triumphed in the home race in Kvitfjell, Norway.

"It's been an amazing season, and it's something that I will carry for the rest of my life," the Norwegian told FIS after the event.

