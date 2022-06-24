Olympic champions Emmanuel Korir, Faith Kipyegon, and Conseslus Kipruto secure world championship spots at Kenya Trials

Mary Moraa stole the show on Friday (24 June) at the Athletics Kenya 2022 Track and Field World Championship Trials in Nairobi.

With two-time Olympic gold medallist Faith Kipyegon chasing her, Moraa managed to stay calm and booked her ticket to the World Championships in Eugene as she won the 800m in 1:57.45, the second-fastest time in the world this year.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic 800m champion Emmanuel Korir also ran his season-best of 44.89 over 400m while Rio 2016 gold medallist Conseslus Kipruto confirmed his 3000m steeplechase slot with a relaxed third-place finish.

Moraa runs women's fastest 800m ever at altitude

The day’s focus was on the women’s 800m race with 2017 world champion Kipyegon opting for the shorter distance instead of her usual 1500m.

But it was Tokyo Olympic semi-finalist Moraa leading from start to finish with Kipyegon pushing her to the line as she posted the fastest time at high altitude.

Kipyegon was second in 1:58.18 while 2022 Africa 800m champion Jarinter Mawia timed 2:00.35 for third.

21-year-old Moraa who won the Olympic Trials last year was pleased to again lead team Kenya to a major championship as the best women’s two-lapper.

"It was good to have Faith in the race, she pushed me and gave me encouragement and morale to go fast," said Moraa. Only Olympic champion Athing Mu has run faster this year when she recorded the world lead of 1:57.01 at the Diamond League meet in Rome.

"I am pleased to have run my personal best," added Moraa. "If I can keep the momentum, the world championships should be great."

Kipyegon admitted she was surprised with her time.

"I was here to test my speed for my event. To come here and finish strongly in second by running my season-best is great! Moraa really pushed the pace well,” she said.

“In Oregon, I hope to bring the medal home…fight for the gold medal and I hope I’ll be the best.”

800m specialist Korir also stepped down to 400m with great success.

The U.S.-based runner who hopes to double at Hayward Field in Oregon, is bouncing back from a slow start to the season with another fast 44.87 at altitude.

Boniface Mweresa and Kennedy Kimeu were second and third.

“It’s been a long time since I ran the 400m...since I was disqualified at the Tokyo Olympics. I am happy to come back and run that time. I intend to double and I hope I will do something there (in Oregon)," said Korir.

World U20 star Serem wins men's 3000m steeplechase

Reigning world U20 gold medallist Amos Serem topped Kenya’s traditional race, winning the men’s 3000m steeplechase at his first senior championships in 8:17.03.

The 19-year-old was thrilled to “have raced and won a race that included legends” as he timed ahead of Abraham Kibiwott (8:17.79) and Olympic and world champion Kipruto (8:18.21).

“Despite the wild card, I came here to race, qualify, and show my fans that I am fit and back. I have now finished three races, so I am ready to defend my world title,” said Kipruto who missed Tokyo 2020 due to injury.

Olympic silver medallist Hellen Obiri made her fifth world championships thanks to a hard-fought qualification in the women’s 10,000m.

The two-time world 5000m champion who intends to do the distance double at the worlds, outsprinted Sheila Kiprotich in the last 150m to win the race in 31:49.88.

Kiprotich timed 31:50:13 with Margaret Chelimo coming in third in 31:50. 22.

“Winning today gave me hope (ahead of the world championships) and I am happy with how strong the other women in the team were,” said the double Olympic silver medallist. She wants to focus on road running after this season.

Nicholas Kimeli, the 5000m world leader from his 12:46.33 run at the Diamond League in Rome, dominated his qualifying event.

Kimeli, fourth at the Tokyo Olympics behind Joshua Cheptegei, was first across the line in a slow paced 5000m edging out Jacob Krop in 13:28.76.

Krop finished second in 13:39.30 while Cornelius Kemboi clocked 13:29.90 for third.

The two-day event ends tomorrow (25 June).