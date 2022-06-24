Shelly-Ann Fraser-Price, Elaine Thompson-Herah cruise in 100m prelims at Jamaica National Championships

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Price waltzed into the women's 100-metre semifinals with the top time of 10.70 seconds on the opening day of the Jamaica National Championships on Thursday (23 June).

The race's two-time defending Olympic champion, Elaine Thompson-Herah, won her preliminary group in 11.06 to book a spot in Friday's semi-finals at the National Stadium.

Yohan Blake smoked the field in the men's 100m preliminaries with a season-best 9.93, one of two sub-10s on the day. Oblique Seville had the other, a 9.98.

All eyes on day two of the Jamaican trials for next month's World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, will be on Fraser-Price and Thompson-Herah as the two titans are expected to clash for bragging rights.

Fraser-Price has the world lead of 10.67 which she clocked last month while Thompson-Herah - who holds the second fastest time ever of 10.54 - eyes Florence Griffith-Joyner's 34-year-old record of 10.49.