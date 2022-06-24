Shelly-Ann Fraser-Price, Elaine Thompson-Herah cruise in 100m prelims at Jamaica National Championships

The Olympic champions win their respective heats to roll into Friday's final rounds as the Jamaican trials for the World Athletics Championships get under way.

By Shintaro Kano
Elaine THOMPSON-HERAH
Shelly-Ann FRASER-PRYCE
Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Price waltzed into the women's 100-metre semifinals with the top time of 10.70 seconds on the opening day of the Jamaica National Championships on Thursday (23 June).

The race's two-time defending Olympic champion, Elaine Thompson-Herah, won her preliminary group in 11.06 to book a spot in Friday's semi-finals at the National Stadium.

Yohan Blake smoked the field in the men's 100m preliminaries with a season-best 9.93, one of two sub-10s on the day. Oblique Seville had the other, a 9.98.

All eyes on day two of the Jamaican trials for next month's World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, will be on Fraser-Price and Thompson-Herah as the two titans are expected to clash for bragging rights.

Fraser-Price has the world lead of 10.67 which she clocked last month while Thompson-Herah - who holds the second fastest time ever of 10.54 - eyes Florence Griffith-Joyner's 34-year-old record of 10.49.

More from

GO OLYMPIC. GET ALL THIS.

Free live sport events. Unlimited access to series. Unrivalled Olympic news & highlights.
Sign up here Sign up here