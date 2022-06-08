How to watch Allyson Felix take on Elaine Thompson Herah in Rome Diamond League

All roads currently point to Rome for Allyson Felix.

The 36-year-old's farewell athletics tour continues at this week's Diamond League meet in Italy on Thursday, 9 June.

The seven-time Olympic champion announced at the top of this season that 2022 would be her last and in a bid to make it one to remember she revealed she would be revisiting some old race favourites as she winds down ahead of her retirement.

But the 200m race that awaits Felix at the Golden Gala will be far from an exhibition.

Also lining up in Italy will be Tokyo 2020 100m and 200m champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, 400m double gold medallist Bahamian Shaunae Millier-Uibo, reigning 200m world champion Dina Asher-Smith and five-time Olympic medallist Shericka Jackson of Jamaica making the event a star-studded affair.

And with the World Athletics Championships approaching ever closer on the horizon this Diamond league race is sure to be the crown of the Rome schedule.

Allyson Felix Tokyo 2020 Picture by 2021 Getty Images

Why is Allyson Felix retiring?

Felix, with a grand total of 11 Olympic medals, is the USA's most successful track and field athlete, having overtaken the legendary Carl Lewis at last year's delayed Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 where she won 400m bronze and relay gold.

Her 11 medals – seven gold, three silver, and one bronze – is also a record among all female athletics competitors at the Olympic Games.

At World Championships level, Felix's eye-watering 18 medals is also a record among all athletes, male or female. She has won 13 golds – four individual and nine in relays – three silvers, and two bronzes.

Back in April this year, the Los Angeles-born runner announced her intentions to retire after revealing she was not sure if there was much more she could give her sport:

“I have so much gratitude for this sport that has changed my life. I have given everything I have to running and for the first time I’m not sure if I have anything left to give,” she wrote on Instagram.

It is not yet known whether the sprinter will be joining Team USA at the 2022 World Championships in July. As per the requirements, Felix will have to qualify through the US trials in Eugene if she wants to make the cut.

Schedule: How to watch Allyson Felix at the Diamond League in Rome

Allyson Felix will be competing at the Rome Diamond League stop on Thursday 9 June at 21:08 CEST.

The meeting will be available to stream in a number of territories on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page.

For a full list of territories and the broadcasters airing the event click here.

MORE: Rome Diamond League: Preview, schedule and stars to watch