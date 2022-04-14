Allyson Felix announces she'll retire from athletics after 2022 season and "one last run"

Athletics legend Allyson Felix has announced that the 2022 athletics season will be her last.

The American, a seven-time Olympic gold medallist, share the news on social media in an Instagram post on Tuesday (13th April), saying "I have given everything I have to running and for the first time I’m not sure if I have anything left to give."

Felix is the most decorated female track and field competitor ever at the Games, with 11 medals overall.

She's also the most successful Team USA track athlete in history, and competed at five Olympic editions.

Legend Felix to reveal last track events

Felix shared in the social media post that she had been called "chicken legs" as a little girl, but gone on to have a career which included five Olympic editions - From Athens 2004 to Tokyo 2020 in 2021.

She won medals at each, and cemented her legacy at her final Games with a fourth 4x400 metre relay gold, and her fifth individual medal in the women's 400 m.

The Los Angeles-born runner also has 13 world championship titles, and could try to add to that tally at Oregon22 in July.

But her retirement announcement chose to focus not on athletic targets, but on saying farewell.

"I want to say goodbye and thank you to the sport and people who have helped shape me the only way I know how—with one last run," Felix said.

"This season isn’t about the time on the clock, it’s simply about joy. If you see me on the track this year I hope to share a moment, a memory and my appreciation with you."

Felix gave birth to her daughter, Camryn, in 2018, and has spoken out about opportunities for women and mothers in recent years.

"This season I’m running for women. I’m running for a better future for my daughter. I’m running for you," the 36-year-old added.

"More to come on that, so stay tuned, but I’ll be sharing a series of announcements that I’m hoping will make the world better for women."