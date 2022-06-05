Allyson Felix second in 400m at Silesia Continental Tour Gold meet

Allyson Felix's farewell tour continued Sunday (5 June) with a solid second place finish in a 400m in Poland.

The American, who is retiring at the end of the season, clocked 50.71 in her pet event at the Janusz Kusociński Memorial in Chorzów, Poland, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold event.

That was the 36-year-old's best time this season as she builds up towards the USA Track and Field Championships and national trials, set for the end of June in Eugene, Oregon, and next month's World Championships, also at Hayward Field in Eugene.

Natalia Kaczmarek of Poland won the race in 50.40 seconds.

Felix is the USA most successful track and field Olympic medallist with 11, having overtaken the legendary Carl Lewis at last year's delayed Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 where she won 400m bronze and relay gold.

Her 11 medals – seven gold, three silver, and one bronze – is also a record among all female track and field athletes at the Olympic Games.

At World Championships level, Felix's 18 medals is also a record among all athletes, male or female. She has won 13 golds – four individual and nine in relays – three silvers, and two bronzes.

While the 36-year-old has announced this is her final season, there is no guarantee that she will make the American World Championships team for a final time.

As with all her compatriots, Felix will have to qualify through the U.S. trials in Eugene.