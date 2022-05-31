Allyson Felix second in Ostrava Golden Spike 200m 

The USA's Allyson Felix has come second in the women's 200m race of the Ostrava Golden Spike 2022, finishing in 22.78 behind Niger's Aminatou Seyni who posted a national record of 22.21.

The 36-year-old Felix, whose personal best of 21.69 was set in Eugene, Oregon in 2012, is in the beginning stages of a season that will mark her farewell from a sport she has dominated for over a decade.

Third place in Ostrava went to Italy's Vittoria Fontana who set a new personal best time of 22.97.

The last hurrah of an Olympic great

Felix is by any measurement a legend of her sport. She has 11 Olympic medals to her name - the most of any female track athlete in history - with seven of them gold, and is the all-time most decorated athlete in World Championships history with 18 medals.

As she looks forward to the prospect of one last appearance at the World Championships this July in Oregon, she can also look back on an incredible career without a hint of regret.

"I've had so many ups and downs along the way but I can't imagine my life without it," she said the day before the Golden Spike meet.

"There's always things that I wish I could have done better or differently but when I look back I have no regrets. I think everything happens for a reason and it has made me the person I am."

This year's World Athletics Championships are the first-ever to take place in the USA and running there, on a stage she has made her own, would mark a fitting end to Felix's career.

However, with nothing left to prove, she is first concentrating on the US Olympic trials that take place in June.

"I will compete at the US Trials," she said. "The world championship is not my ultimate goal, I am possibly looking towards some relays and like that."

Femke Bol breaks world 300m hurdles record

One of the highlights of the meet in Ostrava was the performance of the Netherlands' Femke Bol, who smashed the 300m hurdles world record in a time of 36.86 seconds.

Her mark was almost a second and a half faster than the Czech Republic's Zuzana Hejnova's previous world record of 38.16 in the non-Olympic distance race. The 22-year-old Bol, who won bronze in the 400m hurdles at Tokyo 2020, looks to be in excellent form in the year of the World Athletics Championships.

In the men's 100m race, Great Britain's Reece Prescod set a time of 9.93 seconds to take first place. In doing so, he beat another legend of the sport, Jamaica's Yohan Blake, to the line, as both Blake and Briton Zharnel Hughes set the same time of 10.05 seconds.

Elsewhere, Ethiopia's Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Lamecha Girma set a world lead time of 7:58.68 en route to victory in the 3,000m steeplechase.

"I am very glad for the result," he said after the race. "I felt strong and confident [and it's] good to feel that as the World Championships are approaching."

In the men's shot put, the USA's double Olympic silver medallist Joe Kovacs ended the day on top with a throw of 22.25 metres, while there were also strong wins for Puerto Rico's Jasmine Camacho-Quinn in the women's 100m hurdles, Dominican Republic's Alexander Ogando in the men's 400m and Slovenia's Tina Sutej in the women's pole vault.