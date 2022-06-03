How to watch Karsten Warholm at the Diamond League in Rabat

Karsten Warholm is back in business.

The Norwegian hurdles world record holder is set to compete for the first time in nine months when the Diamond League athletics tour visits Rabat, Morocco, on Sunday (5 June).

Warholm, who clocked a barely-believable 45.94 in winning Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold over the 400m hurdles, has focused on intense training in Norway over the past few months instead of competing during the indoor season at the start of the year.

The defending Diamond League champion also skipped the first meet of the season in Doha, Qatar, last month in favour of his training focus on the World Championships, which are set for July in Eugene, Oregon.

Warholm won't be the only Olympic champion in action at the Mohammed VI International Athletics Meeting, with Elaine Thompson-Herah and Daniel Ståhl also due to be in action.

The Diamond League is returning to Rabat for the first time since 2019 after an absence enforced by the Covid pandemic.

Karsten Warholm: How fast will he go?

Since the mind-blowing sub-46 race in the Tokyo final, Warholm has only run four times – twice in the 400m hurdles, once over 400m flat, and once over 300m flat.

The last of those competitive outings came at the Trong Mohn Games in Bergen, Norway, on 18 September 2021, when he won a flat 300m race in 32.49 seconds.

How much a lack of actual competition since then will affect Warholm remains to be seen. The two men behind him in the Tokyo final, Rai Benjamin and Alison dos Santos, will both not be in Rabat. But dos Santos is the world leader this year, having already clocked times on 47.23 and 47.24.

It is worth pointing out that late starts to a season are nothing new to Warholm – indeed, his season-opener last season was in July and he went on to smash the 46-second barrier in August.

Schedule: How to watch the Diamond League 2022 in Rabat

The Diamond League will be streamed live in several countries on the Diamond League YouTube page (territorial restrictions apply).

In other territories, local rights-holding broadcasters (including BBC in the UK and NBC/Peacock in the USA) will show either live coverage or highlights of the action.

The list of the Diamond League events scheduled to take place in Rabat is as follows (all times listed in local time, UTC +1 hour):