Olympic champion Mondo Duplantis eyes 'the thing:' An outdoor world title

Having secured his 14th Athletics' Diamond League title on Friday night (27 May) in Eugene, Ore., Olympic pole vault champion Armand "Mondo" Duplantis strode across the track at Hayward Field.

Awaiting him? Dozens and dozens of fans who had sat in just the exact spot among the over 4,000 in attendance to watch the pole vault event, which Duplantis won despite feeling short of his best.

He would spend over 20 minutes signing autographs, speaking to fans and taking selfies, the American-born Swede still getting used to his Olympic champ global icon status.

"I knew that all the people that were on side, that they had come to watch the pole vault, had come to watch me," Duplantis said. "So the least that I could do is stay and take a few pictures."

Duplantis' title at Tokyo 2020 in 2021 was bolstered earlier this year when he captured the World Indoor Championships, where he set a new indoor world record of 6.2m (20 feet 4 inches).

The long major title missing from his haul? An outdoor World Championship.

"It's the thing," Duplantis, 22, confirmed to Olympic Channel. "I've won the Olympics, Europeans, indoors... but the outdoor World Championships, it's the thing that's missing now."

Duplantis: Getting used to global stardom

The attention for Duplantis, already a star on the rise in the sport, has skyrocketed since his triumph in Tokyo in August. He said recently a fan delivered to him a personalised scrapbook - and a couple others broke down in tears when they got the chance to meet him.

"A couple of times people have broken down and cried, which was pretty crazy... like Justin Bieber or something," Duplantis said, laughing. "Those situations are pretty surreal."

Having won Olympic gold in front of a nearly empty stadium, Duplantis post-Tokyo success has been special, meeting fans and getting to showcase his Olympic-winning talent. Is there a reason why people feel so connected to him?

"I try to go that to every meet and give it everything... jump as high as I possibly can. I don't try to do anything spectacular," he said. "I just try to be me. To be a decent person."

"I try to show all the fans as much love and appreciation," he added. "I really appreciate it."

Lavillenie as a hero - and eyeing Oregon22

Some of the brightest stars in athletics made the trip to the Prefontaine Classic as the season's third Diamond League stop, with Hayward Field set to host Worlds in less than two months' time. Duplantis was no different: He wanted to get the feel of the atmosphere ahead of trying to earn that aforementioned gold.

"One of the big reasons why I wanted to come here was so that I could get a good feel for the track," he explained. "It's a beautiful stadium and it's going to be really, really special for Worlds. I'm really excited."

While many fans and youngsters within the sport now look up to Duplantis, Mondo can remember looking up to his own childhood hero, 2012 Olympic champion and 2016 silver medallist Renaud Lavillenie.

"The first time jumping against him was here at Prefontaine Classic in 2017, and ever ever since that moment he's been just an absolute mentor to me and he's just shown me the way. He's always been willing to give me a helping hand and trying to help my journey to the top."

Five years after their first meeting in Eugene - when Lavillenie first made an impression on a 17-year-old Duplantis - the two competed side-by-side on Friday, something not lost on Mondo.

"The past five years, we travel all the time together," he said. "Whether it's just technical or it's about good ways to recover or to sleep. Talking to Renaud, you have to listen, because I know that he's been around the block a few times."

"It's a really special feeling to be able to compete alongside him."