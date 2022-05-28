Athletics: De Grasse, Thompson-Herah and more Olympic champions highlight stacked Diamond League in Eugene - Live updates

International athletics stars are feeling "Hayward magic" once again.

For the first time since 2018, the Diamond League returns to historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., which was recently revamped - and is also set to host the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in July.

We are ready for the second day of the third Diamond League meet of this season, with Doha and Birmingham hosting the opening two stops.

There are a myriad of Olympic and world champions and medallists in action, including reigning champ Elaine Thompson-Herah in the women's 100m and Andre De Grasse, Fred Kerley and Noah Lyles all set to feature in the men's 100m.

Tokyo 2020 champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen will lead the men's mile, as well.

Here's the schedule of the day (all times local, Pacific):

12:29 - 1500m - men

12:41 - 100m - women - T63

12:49 - 400m - men - T62

13:04 - 400m hurdles - men

13:10 - 5000m - men

13:33 - 100m - women

13:43 - 100m hurdles - women

13:46 - Long jump - women

13:49 - 1500m - women

14:00 - 400m - men

14:04 - Shot put - men

14:06 - 800m - women

14:14 - 3000m Steeplechase - women

14:33 - 200m - women

14:39 - 1 mile - men

14:52 - 100m - men

The meet kicked on Friday with a host of field events as Olympic champion and world record holder in the pole vault Mondo Duplantis captured his 14th Diamond League with a 5.91m effort. Tokyo bronze medallist Yaroslava Mahuchikh won the women's high jump, while the reigning Olympic men's champion in the 5000m, Joshua Cheptegei, won with a 12:57.99, albeit well off his world record mark in the race (12:35.36).

Olympic champ Valarie Allman reigned in front of the home crowd with a win in the discus (68.35m). Franchine Niyonsaba won the women's two mile with a 8:59.08 a new meet record, while Ejgayehu Taye captured the women's 500m (14:12.98)

Follow along here as we provide live updates and results all day long for Day 2 action.