Paris Diamond League 2022 athletics: Miller-Uibo races to victory in the women's 400m

The mercury is set to rise both on and off the track in Paris where some of the world’s best athletics stars go toe-to-toe at Stade Charléty amidst soaring temperatures in France. Paris is the seventh stop and the midway point of the premier track and field series on the global calendar.

With less than a month to go to the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, the Paris Diamond League will serve as an important litmus test ahead of the showpiece taking place between 15 and 24 July.

The meeting boasts a host of world and Olympic champions including Jamaican pocket rocket Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce, Bahamian 400m stars Shaunae Miller-Uibo and Steven Gardiner, and American discus throw ace Valarie Allman.

Catch up on all the action as it happens below with Olympics.com's updates.

21:24 - Mahuchikh leaps to third Diamond League high jump victory

Yaroslava Mahuchikh spearheads a Ukrainian sweep clearing 2.01m to clinch her third Diamond League title of the 2022 season. The 20-year-old failed to clear the height on her first attempt but sailed over on her second.

She shares the podium with Iryna Gerashchenko (1.98m) and Yuliya Levchenko (1.95m) finishing second and third with season’s best performances.

21:12 - Miller-Uibo unrivalled in women's 400m

Bahamian one-lap superstar Shaunae Miller-Uibo got the track events off to a stellar start with a comfortable victory in her specialist event, clocking 50.10 seconds for her first Diamond League win of the season.

Coming out of the final bend, Miller-Uibo had no challengers and eased off as she approached the finish. Poland’s Natalia Kaczmarek crossed the line in second place in 50.24s, with compatriot Anna Kielbasinska claiming the bronze in 50.28.

20:42 - Women's high jump whittled down to six

The women’s high jump has been whittled down to six athletes, with the bar being raised to 1.98m. The trio of Yaroslava Mahuchikh, Yuliya Levchenko, and Nicola McDermott have no failures against their names so far.

20:32 - Perkovic takes early lead in women's discus throw

The field events are going at full tilt, with double Olympic champion Sandra Perkovic launching herself into the lead in the second round of the women’s discus throw with a heave of 66 metres. Perkovic started with a no-throw but found her groove with her second attempt. She is followed by Germany’s Kristin Pudenz and Olympic champion Valarie Allman with 64.39m and 63.10m, respectively.

20:09 - Pole vault underway

Two-time Olympic medallist Renaud Lavillenie and brother Valentin will be looking to capitalise on home advantage and the absence of Olympic champion and world record holder Mondo Duplantis of Sweden.

The Lavillenie brothers faces a world-class field in the pole vault that includes Brazilian Olympic champion Thiago Braz and the USA’s Sam Kendricks.

19:45 - Liftoff in the women's high jump

Good evening.

Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh will be looking to cement her place at the top of the Diamond League standings after winning both women’s high jump events in Eugene and Rabat. The Olympic bronze medallist and compatriot Iryna Gerashchenko earned to top two steps in Morocco.

The duo will again have their hands full with Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Nicola McDermott looking to challenge them for the Diamond League title.

The next event to follow will be the men’s pole vault featuring local Olympic champion Renaud Lavillenie. That begins at 20:09.

Paris Diamond League 2022 schedule

Here is the full schedule for the Paris Diamond League on 16th June 2022. All times are in CEST (GMT+2):

19:30: women’s high jump

20:09: men’s pole vault

20:15: women’s discus throw

21:04: women’s 400m

21:15: men’s 200m

21:18: men’s triple jump

21:25: women’s 3000m steeplechase

21:42: women’s javelin throw

21:44: men’s 110m hurdles

21:54: men’s 800m

22:05: men’s 400m

22:18: women’s 100m hurdles

22:29: men’s 5000m

22:53: women’s 100m

Paris Diamond League 2022 results

The full results from the Paris event will be published on the competition website here.

How to watch Paris Diamond League 2022

The action will be broadcast live via a number of different channels around the world, including the Diamond League official YouTube page.

Here is a list of regional broadcasters who will be streaming and screening the event on TV in various territories.