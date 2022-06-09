Athletics: Shericka Jackson upsets Elaine Thompson-Herah in Rome Diamond League 200m 

On a night where meeting records fell left, right and centre it was Shericka Jackson who stole the show at the Diamond League in Rome.

The 27-year-old delivered an athletics upset for the ages when she crossed the line ahead of countrywoman and Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah in the 200m, setting a new meeting record time of 21.91 at the Stadio Olimpico.

Reigning world champion Dina Asher-Smith, 400m Olympic gold medallist Shaunae Millier-Uibo and the retiring seven-time Olympic champion Allyson Felix were also amongst the Jamaicans victims in a race where the Briton was ultimately forced to settle for third.

With July’s World Athletics Championships looming large on the horizon tonight’s upset could just be the beginning of a new world order in the event.

Jackson had flashed her potential at last summer’s delayed Games in Japan but a miscalculation in the semi-finals meant she missed the Olympic final.

Catch up on all the action as it happened below with Olympics.com's updates.

21:57 - Fred Kerley soars to 100m victory

Another statement of intent has been laid down by Fred Kerley.

The American crosses the 100m line in 9.92 to be the only man to go sub-10 in the Stadio Olimpico.

It was an-all USA podium with Kyree King and Cravont Charleston finishing up in second and third respectively.

21:53 - Bekh-Romanchuk prevails in women's long jump

It is victory for the Ukrainian in Rome.

Her late surge in the fifth round is enough to see her take her first Diamond League win of the season with the reigning Olympic champion's scalp as extra prize.

In other results from the field events, Harrison came out on top of the men's long jump having cleared 2.27 while Morris finishes up her stunning evening with a new world lead of 4.81 in the pole vault.

21:47 - Camacho-Quinn takes 100m hurdle victory in meeting record

World leader and Olympic champion Camacho-Quinn shakes off her false start to win the women's 100m hurdles with a meeting record time of 12.37.

The Puerto-Rican was pushed all the way by Britany Anderson of Jamaica who was hot on her heels in second.

The women's long jump has entered into its final stages with Bekh-Romanchuk, Mihahmbo and Quanesha Burks all participating.

21:42 - False start!

It's a false start from Jasmin Camacho-Quinn in the women's 100m hurdles.

She is given a yellow card.

21:35 - Nicholas Kipkorir Kimeli wins 5000m with meeting record

Another meeting record has fallen in Rome!

Ethiopia's Nicholas Kipkorir Kimeli has taken the win in the men's 5000m race overtaking compatriot Jacob Krop in the final metres to bag the world lead and meeting record at the Golden Gala.

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk has taken the lead in the women's long jump competition with 6.85.

The Olympic champion Malaika Mihambo had been in charge from the start until the Ukrainian's fifth round attempt flipped the script.

21:27 - Tamberi out of high jump

While we catch our breaths after that stunning race here is what else has been going on.

Tamberi has fallen out of the men's high jump much to the sadness of the home crowd.

The Italian will settle for third as Norbert Kobielski and JuVaughn Harrison continue their battle to determine the winner.

Sandi Morris is having an evening to remember in the women's pole vault. She has bagged the win after the rest of the field folded at 4.70m.

The American is now testing her limits having cleared 4.81 which is now the world lead.

Now the men's 5000m is underway...

21:15 - Shericka Jackson defeats Elaine Thompson-Herah in 200m

Shericka Jackson has stolen the show in Rome!

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medallist has defeated reigning Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah in a meeting record time of 21.91.

Thompson-Herah settles for second with the 200m reigning world champion Dina Asher-Smith taking third.

21:05 - Lamecha Girma electrifies in men's steeplechase

Girma is officially back to his winning ways.

The Ethiopian powered over the line in 7:59.23 seconds to finish seven seconds ahead of Abraham Kibiwot and Getnet Wale who took second and third.

It was a third consecutive sub-eight minute performance for the Ethiopian who has been enjoying a strong 2022 season.

20:53 - World leading Athing Mu unstoppable in 800m

Athing Mu wins the 800m in a world leading time of 1:57.01.

In her first serious attempt at the distance outdoors this season the American put on a serious show, finishing well in front of the rest of the chasing pack.

Meanwhile in the women's pole vault Sandi Morris is going particularly well. The American has cleared everything she has so far attempted on her first go.

The bar is now sitting at 4.70 with five competitors remaining.

20:40 - Tamberi the magic man in Rome

We have just had the men's 200m which is a non-Diamond league event in Rome.

Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Kenny Bednarek comfortably took the win with a season's best time of 20.01.

Up next on track is the men's 3000m steeple chase where world leader Lamecha Girma will be looking to return to winning ways after finishing second in Rabat.

You can certainly hear it when Tamberi readies for his high jump, he has the Stadio Olimpico rocking.

The Olympic champ is looking comfortable having cleared 2.15.

20:32 - Hirut Meshesha claims 1500 crown

It's a second victory in a week for Ethiopia's Hirut Meshesha who finished clear of the rest of the field in the women's 1500m.

The 21-year-old survived a physical race start to take the win from compatriot Axumawit Embaye and Great Britain's Laura Muir.

While the track results come in thick and fast, the field action has also been ticking away.

In the women's pole vault three competitors are now out. Elisa Molinarolo and Robeilys Peinado both fell at the 4.50 mark.

Meanwhile home favourite and co-Olympic champion Gianmarco Tamberi gets his Rome Diamond League campaign underway in the men's high jump.

He is hunting his first win on home soil.

20:20 - Kirani James storms to victory in 400m

London 2012 Olympic champion Kirani James takes the win in the men's 400m.

The Grenadian drove through the final metres to cross the line in 44.54 beating the American duo of Vernon Norwood and Michael Cherry who finished in second and third.

Meanwhile in the shot put, Kovacs has come out on top in Rome. His third round throw of 21.85 proved too tall a mountain for his competitors to climb.

Filip Mihaljevic finished the event in second and Bukowiecki in third.

20:09 - Femke Bol wins 400m hurdles

Femke Bol has taken the win in the women's 400m hurdles - the first of tonight's track action.

The Dutch star clocked in 53.02 in a season's best performance.

Janieve Russell of Jamaica takes second place and Anna Ryzhykova rounds off the podium in third.

In the men's shot put Kovacs is still out in front as the fifth round wraps up.

19:59 - Ceh unstoppable in discus

It is a third meeting record in the books Ceh!

It looks like not even rain can stop the Slovenian who sends his discus soaring to 70.72 and it is a throw so big it has left the competition stunned.

Weisshaidinger's final attempt of 67.40 is not enough to challenge, but his previous attempt means he is all but locked into second place while Stahl, who put down threw consecutive foul throws, looks set to take third.

Over in the shot put, world champ Kovacs appears to have found his feet and is in the lead thanks to his third round throw of 21.85.

Olympic champion Katie Nageotte has got her pole vault campaign underway with a fault and then a clear at 4.30, equalling her season's best.

The American is looking to return to form after no-heighting in Rabat.

19:33 - Romani in charge of shot put contest

In the men's shot put Darlan is currently leading proceedings with 21.15 after the second round.

The Brazilian wrestled the early lead off Konrad Bukoweicki, who is owner of the meeting record in Rome.

It is worth noting that the current world leader and reigning Olympic champion Ryan Crouser of Team USA is not in the field for the Golden Gala.

The first women's field event will begin shortly with the pole vault. The competition will begin at 19:35 CEST.

19:25 Meeting record for Slovenia's Ceh

Ceh is on a mission in rainy Rome.

After stunning crowds with a meeting record in the fourth round the 23-year-old discus star reveals he has even more in the locker putting down an even better throw of 69.71 to extend his record.

It has prompted a reply from the Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Weisshaidinger who, after faulting in the fourth round, puts down a 68.30.

The competition is heating up.

19:12 Ceh still out in front

After three rounds of discus action it is still Ceh leading the pack thanks to his third throw of 68.76.

Weisshaidinger is in second after his most recent attempt landed on 66.23 while reigning Olympic champ Stahl lies in third with 65.87.

The field action will continue with men's shot put event just around the corner.

World champion Joe Kovacs will have his work cut out for him as his competition tonight includes world indoor champion Darlan Romani and a strong Italian contingent fronted up by Nick Ponzio.

Could we see the meeting record of 21.97m go down tonight?

18:41 - Action underway

This evening's Diamond League action is now officially underway with the men's discus, featuring all three Tokyo 2020 podium finishers: Daniel Stahl, Simon Petersson and Lukas Weisshaidinger.

Slovenia's Kristjan Ceh, who set a new personal best and world lead throw of 71.27 last month in Birmingham, is currently out in front with a throw of 66.48.

Rome Diamond League 2022: Schedule

Here is the schedule of the events at the Rome Diamond League meet in Italy, on Thursday 9th June 2022. All times are CEST:

18:30: men's discus

19:15: men's shot put

19:35: women's pole vault

19:55: men's high jump

20:03: women's 400m hurdles

20:13: men's 400m

20:21: women's 1500m

20:38: women's long jump

20:42: women's 800m

20:51: men's 3000m steeplechase

21:08: women's 200m

21:15: men's 5000m

21:37: women's 100m hurdles

21:52: men's 100m

Rome Diamond League 2022: Full results

