Sha’Carri Richardson eliminated in first round of women's 100m as U.S. athletics trials for worlds gets under way

Sha’Carri Richardson went out in the first round of the women’s 100 metres at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships on Thursday (24 June).

The American trials for the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon - where the worlds will take place next month - opened to a shock result that no one saw coming.

Richardson was fifth in her preliminary heat with a time of 11.31 seconds. She came in 23rd out of 31 runners, and was noticeably slower than she was at the New York Grand Prix earlier this month when she hit a 10.85.

Richardson did not speak to the media, racing through the mixed zone afterwards. She can still qualify for the worlds through the 200m for which she is entered.

Aleia Hobbs topped the heats in 10.88.

Normalcy was restored in the men’s 100m as Fred Kerley caught fire with a world lead of 9.83, followed by Cravont Charleston (10.07) and Christian Coleman (10.08) to round out the top three.

Competing in the last trial of her career, Allyson Felix went through to Friday’s 400m semi-finals as the seven-time Olympic champion breezed to a 52.30.

Sydney McLaughlin sped to the fastest time in the women’s 400m hurdles of 54.11 while Ajee Wilson led the way in the women’s 800m in 2:00.37

There were three finals on the evening. Quanesha Burks locked up the women’s long jump on her first try with a 7.06m and Brooke Andersen clinched the women’s hammer throw title by heaving 77.96m.

Andrew Evans let it fly in the men’s discus with a winning throw of 63.31m.