USA Track and Field Championships 2022 preview: It all comes down to this

Just under a month before the World Athletics Championships begin in Eugene, Oregon, the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships will decide many of the athletes representing Team USA at July’s Worlds.

In what is essentially a shoot-out to see who makes the team, the top three athletes in each event will qualify for Oregon, provided they have set the World standard.

Some of the team members have already been decided, including for the 10,000m, marathon and walk events. However, for the rest of the USA’s aspiring athletes, this four-day national championship will decide their fate as they give their all to reach the World Championships.

When and where are the USATF Outdoor Championships taking place?

The trials will take place at the famous Hayward Field, in Eugene Oregon - the exact same location as the upcoming World Athletics Championships.

Competition is split over four days, starting with the first round of the men’s 800m on 23 June and ending with the final of the men’s 110m hurdles on 26 June.

The Hayward Field track, which sits in the campus of the University of Oregon, was built 101 years ago and has hosted four of the last seven USA national championships.

Athletes to watch at the USATF Outdoor Championships

As you would expect from such an all-or-nothing event, the best and brightest of U.S. track and field will compete in Eugene for a chance to represent their country at the World Athletics Championships.

Perhaps the biggest name on the starting list is athletics legend Allyson Felix, who will be racing in her last trials after declaring her intention to retire from the sport at the end of the season. The 36-year-old Felix - a seven-time Olympic gold medallist - will line up in the 400m, having scratched the 200m. In August 2021, she posted a time of 49.46 over the longer distance, which is the fastest by a woman over 35 years old in history and her quickest time since 2015.

Can she do something special in her final championships?

In the men’s 100m, eight athletes have dipped under the 10-second mark during the qualifying period (27 June 2021 to 26 June 2022), including Trayvon Bromell (9.76) and Olympic sliver medallist Fred Kerley (9.84). Watch out also for Olympic 200m silver medallist Kenneth Bednarek and Christian Coleman, who will both be hoping to make the team for July’s athletics showcase.

The women’s 100m looks to be one of the most hotly contested on the programme, with five athletes posting times under 10.90 seconds in the qualifying period. 22-year-old Sha’Carri Richardson is perhaps the most well-known name on the start sheet, however don’t sleep on Teahna Daniels and Aleia Hobbs, who have both set times of 10.83 in the lead-up to these championships.

In the women’s 200m, Richardson will once again be among the favourites. Watch out for Tokyo 2020 200m bronze medallist Gabby Thomas and 22-year-old Abby Steiner, the latter of which owns the 200m indoor record with a time of 22.09 and the current fastest 200m time in the world this year (21.80).

The men’s field for the 200m is equally as stacked as the women’s with teen sensation Erriyon Knighton leading the way having posted a world lead time of 19.49 in April 2022. In fact, the top three times in the world this year have been set by U.S. athletes who will be present at the trials, with world 200m champion and Olympic bronze medallist Noah Lyles second with 19.61 and Fred Kerley third with 19.80.

Do you want to know more about rising star Erriyon Knighton? We've got you covered.

Athing Mu, Sydney McLaughlin and Devon Allen set to compete in Oregon

In the women’s 800m, Olympic gold medallist Athing Mu will be aiming to show she is in top form heading into the Worlds. She will be joined on the line by Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Raevyn Rogers and world bronze medallist Ajee Wilson.

Grant Holloway will once again be one you won’t want to take your eyes off in the men’s 110m hurdles, with the reigning world champion aiming to defend his trophy next month in Oregon. Holloway won silver at Tokyo 2020 and will face a challenge from Devon Allen who has been in hot form heading into the championships, including winning the recent 110m race at the Paris Diamond League.

In the women’s 400m hurdles, two Olympic champions line up in the race including reigning gold medallist and world record holder Sydney McLaughlin. She will face off against Rio 2016 champion and Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Dalilah Muhammad in what has all the hallmarks of a thriller at Hayward Field.

Watch out also for Rai Benjamin in the 400m hurdles - the second-fastest man ever over the distance - who won silver at Tokyo 2020, reigning world champion Donavan Brazier in the men’s 800m, and 2016 silver medallist and 2020 bronze medallist Paul Chelimo in the 5000m.

Olympic champions Ryan Crouser, Katie Nageotte and Valarie Allman headline the field events

Turning to the field, the men’s shot put sees double Olympic champion and world record holder Ryan Crouser once again challenged by his closest competitor at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, two-time silver medallist Joe Kovacs. In the women’s event, Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Raven Saunders will seek to secure her place on the USA team.

The pole vault will also see an Olympic champion take to the field, as Katie Nageotte lines up in the women’s event. In the men’s competition, Chris Nilsen - silver medallist in Tokyo - has reached the six-metre mark during the qualifying period but will face stiff competition from 2017 and 2019 world champion, Sam Kendricks.

Last but not least, watch out for Valarie Allman in the women’s discus throw, with the current Olympic champion aiming to add world honours to the stunning Olympic title she won last year.

USATF 2022 Outdoor Championships schedule

Day 1: Thursday 23 June

4:00 p.m. 800m Men First Round

4:25 p.m. 800m Women First Round

4:50 p.m. 400m Hurdles Women First Round

5:00 p.m. Hammer Throw Women Final

5:15 p.m. Long Jump Women Final

5:15 p.m. 100m Women First Round

5:40 p.m. 100m Men First Round

5:45 p.m. Discus Throw Men Final

6:05 p.m. 3000m Steeplechase Men First Round

6:35 p.m. 1500m Men First Round

6:53 p.m. 1500m Women First Round

7:11 p.m. 400m Women First Round

7:36 p.m. 400m Men First Round

Day 2: Friday 24 June

5:10 p.m. 100m Hurdles Women First Round

5:35 p.m. 100m Women Semi-Final

5:45 p.m. Long Jump Men Final

5:50 p.m. 100m Men Semi-Final

5:55 p.m. Pole Vault Women Final

6:05 p.m. 3000m Steeplechase Women First Round

6:15 p.m. High Jump Women Final

6:35 p.m. 400m Hurdles Men First Round

6:42 p.m. Shot Put Men Final

6:45 p.m. Discus Throw Women Final

7:04 p.m. 400m Hurdles Women Semi-Final

7:21 p.m. 100m Women Final

7:30 p.m. 100m Men Final

7:46 p.m. 800m Men Semi-Final

8:02 p.m. 800m Women Semi-Final

8:25 p.m. 400m Women Semi-Final

8:46 p.m. 400m Men Semi-Final

Day 3: Saturday 25 June

11:30 a.m. Javelin Throw Women Final

11:45 a.m. 200m Men First Round

12:00 p.m. Pole Vault Men Final

12:10 p.m. 200m Women First Round

12:15 p.m. Hammer Throw Men Final

12:30 p.m. Triple Jump Women Final

12:35 p.m. 110m Hurdles Men First Round

1:04 p.m. 100m Hurdles Women Semi-Final

1:22 p.m. 400m Hurdles Men Semi-Final

1:40 p.m. 1500m Women Final

1:52 p.m. 1500m Men Final

2:04 p.m. 3000m Steeplechase Men Final

2:21 p.m. 400m Women Final

2:31 p.m. 400m Men Final

2:41 p.m. 100m Hurdles Women Final

2:51 p.m. 400m Hurdles Women Final

Day 4: Sunday 26 June

12:15 p.m. Triple Jump Men Final

12:25 p.m. High Jump Men Final

12:30 p.m. 200m Men Semi-Final

12:35 p.m. Javelin Throw Men Final

12:46 p.m. 200m Women Semi-Final

1:00 p.m. Shot Put Women Final

1:04 p.m. 110m Hurdles Men Semi-Final

1:18 p.m. 5000m Women Final

1:40 p.m. 400m Hurdles Men Final

1:48 p.m. 800m Men Final

1:54 p.m. 800m Women Final

2:03 p.m. 5000m Men Final

2:23 p.m. 3000m Steeplechase Women Final

2:38 p.m. 200m Men Final

2:46 p.m. 200m Women Final

2:54 p.m. 110m Hurdles Men Final