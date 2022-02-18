Medals update: Johannes Thinges Boe wins fourth Beijing 2022 biathlon gold bagging 15km mass start title

Norwegian ace Johannes Thingnes Boe was in flying form on the skis to claim his fourth biathlon gold medal of Beijing 2022, winning the men’s 15km mass start event on Friday (18 February).

Boe missed four targets across the four shooting stages – two prone and two standing – but it was of no consequence for the fast-skiing Norwegian. He raced home in comfort without a competitor in sight to claim his fifth medal of the Games in a time of 38:14.4.

Sweden’s Martin Ponsiluoma followed 40 seconds adrift, clocking 38:54.7 with Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen giving Norway a 1-3 podium claiming bronze in 39:26.9.

Boe bows out of these Olympic Winter Games, winning medals in five of the six events in which he participated, adding to the three golds in the 10km sprint, men’s 4x7.5km relay and mixed relay 4x6km and the bronze in the men’s 20km individual. The 28-year-old now has eight career Olympic medals to his name after winning three – one gold and two silvers – in PyeongChang 2018.

*Men’s 15km mass start results: *

1- Johannes Thingnes Boe (NOR) – 38:14.4

2- Martin Ponsiluoma (SWE) – 38:54.7

3- Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen (NOR) – 39:26.9

More to follow.