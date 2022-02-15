Biathlon brothers Florent and Fabien Claude dedicate performances to late father

In just two years, biathlon brothers Florent and Fabien Claude have gone from the worst day of their lives to one of the best.

In January 2020, their father died in a snowmobile accident. The tragedy rocked the family, which also includes their younger brother, and Lillehammer 2016 Youth Olympic Games champion, Emilien.

But on Tuesday (15 February), Fabien stepped onto the podium at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, having just helped France to silver in the biathlon 4x7.5km relay.

What made the moment even more special for the 27-year-old was having big brother Florent, who was competing for Belgium in the same race, there to share in his success.

They both skied the first legs for their respective teams with Fabien wearing 3-1 and Florent 21-1.

"It's really good to have each other's support during the Olympics because we are really far from our home,” Fabien Claude told Olympics.com afterwards. “But also for what we have been through with my family with the death of my father two years ago, it's just amazing.

“I think today we were helped by the spirit of my father and I'm really happy to share that with my brother.

"I think my father would be really proud about what we do every day, every year, and he wanted to be around the track every race. So it's really nice. It's really a special moment that I remember for the rest of my life."

Florent Claude switched from representing France to Belgium in 2017.

Despite his team finishing 20th, he was able to enjoy his brother's success as if it were his own.

”It was a dream to compete together,” said the 30-year-old. “When I saw him today win the silver medal it was a very good feeling for me because I can feel this medal in me, even if I wasn't in their team today.

“We trained together and it was funny today as we were both on the same (first) leg. So for them - and especially for Fabien - I'm very, very happy.

“This medal is for our father too, and for all my family. I think Fabien and me, we thought a lot about him during the race and we are happy to give him this present.”

The youngest Claude brother Emilien, who competes for France, is considered a future star in the sport.

In 2021, the 22-year-old won three gold medals at the Junior World Championships and made his Biathlon World Cup debut.

“The dream would be the three brothers in the same Olympic competition,” Florent continued. “We did it last season in the World Cup and we will do it again. So maybe next time in (Milano Cortina) 2026 why not be all three together at the best level.”

MORE: How to watch biathlon at Beijing 2022