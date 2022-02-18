Tarjei Boe: Norway's Beijing 2022 biathlon star sharing the stage with his younger brother

Tarjei Boe is having an incredibly successful Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 and the Norway biathlon athlete will close his campaign with the men’s 15km mass start.

The 33-year-old has so far secured a top-10 finish in all five of his events. That includes two relay gold medals, a silver in the men’s 12.5km pursuit, a bronze in the men’s 10km sprint (won by his brother Johannes Thingnes Boe) and an eighth-place in the men’s 20km individual.

Sharing that podium in the men’s 10km sprint, either side of France’s Quentin Fillon Maillet, was a special moment for Tarjei and his younger brother.

"I'm really proud of him. He is the reason I started in this sport. He is the reason why I sit here today in first place," gold medallist JT Boe said of his bronze-winning sibling.

"Being the younger brother (28 years old), to achieve this result it's only a good feeling if he achieved the same things.

"Now he sits here with this Olympic bronze medal, and it's like gold for him. I know he's been fighting for this Olympic medal for so many years.

"This is his last Olympics. Before today there were only three races left (for him).

"I know he felt the pressure, but he wanted it and he showed he is a mentally strong person who can take the medal in the final chances."

In that race, the Boe brothers became the first siblings to win medals in the same individual biathlon race at an Olympic Winter Games.

Tarjei said his decorated brother always showed great promise as a young athlete.

"I saw it quite early, 10 years ago or maybe earlier, that he would be unbeatable in a few years," he said.

"My goal was to win as much as I could before he grew up, and I did - the start of my career was quite strong. Now he is by far the best athlete in the world."

Beijing 2022 is Tarjei’s fourth Olympic Winter Games and he had previously won only two medals throughout that time; a silver in the men’s 4x7.5km relay at PyeongChang 2018 and a gold medal in the same event at Vancouver 2010.

Adding that Beijing 2022 individual medal to his haul is something he was determined to achieve, before he then went on to win the silver medal too.

"It means everything to me. The career has been great but when you are entering your last Olympics then you know you have four more individual chances to reach some of your career goals.

"It’s been so many races, it’s been so close, both in PyeongChang (2018) and also here, the first individual race here, the 20km.

"I’m a fighter but sometimes you also get put out and I had some doubt. After the 20k, I was quite far down but I worked myself back (up). It’s one of the biggest mental fights I fought against myself.

"Then when I managed to come out on the other end with a bronze medal, it’s a great story to be able to do such a big mental change and to climb back on the horse in three days."

Like many Norwegians his journey to biathlon began with cross-country skiing which he says he started around the same time he learned to walk.

A biathlete since the age of 11, he was a competitive junior cross-country skier too and attended the junior world championships in 2007.

He was also a talented footballer before deciding to focus on biathlon at age 15.

After a prolific international career, four Olympic Winter Games and a hugely successful Beijing 2022 campaign, Boe has one last race to ski.

He’ll line up in the men’s 15km mass start at 17:00 local time (10:00 CET) on Friday 18 February at Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Centre.

