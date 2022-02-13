Which new records have been set at Beijing 2022?

Beijing 2022 has been full of incredible feats of speed, daring, trickery and skill, but some athletes have gone where no other human has gone before, setting world records, Olympic records and high scores the likes of which the world has never seen.

From U.S. figure skater Nathan Chen to Swedish speed skater Nils van der Poel, find out which records have fallen in the first week of action at Beijing 2022.

World records

Nils van der Poel, men's speed skating 10,000m

Swedish speed skater Nils van der Poel had already won 5,000m gold in an Olympic record when he lined up in the final of the 10,000m. In a lightning-fast race on 11 February, the 25-year-old set an astonishing time of 12:30.74 to break his own 10,000m world record from February 2021.

“I am very satisfied," he said after the race. "This was the main goal when I started three years ago. It turned out a lot better than I could have ever imagined."

Suzanne Schulting, women's short track 1,000m

The Netherlands' Suzanne Schulting has taken the Olympic Winter Games by storm, setting three Olympic records with her 1,000m short track time also the best-ever in the world. On 11 February, racing in the 1,000m quarter-final the flying Dutchwoman finished the race in 1:26.514 to record a new world record to wow the crowd inside the Capital Indoor Stadium.

"The quarterfinal first, I skated a world record and I was really excited," she said after winning gold in the final later in the day. "And I said, 'Oh st, I still have to do the semis and then we have the finals. I had to do two more races. I became really confident out there after skating a world record. I was really excited.

"I was focusing on what I had to do and on my technique and everything. It's insane."

GettyImages-1369913868 Picture by GETTY IMAGES

Olympic records

If you're after Olympic records at Beijing 2022, you need look no further than the ice rink where speed skaters and short track stars have been rewriting the history books. Here is every Olympic record set at Beijing 2022.

Speed skating

Ireen Wust, Netherlands, speed skating women's 1,500m: 1:53.28

Irene Schouten, Netherlands, speed skating women's 3,000m, 3:56.93

Irene Schouten, Netherlands, speed skating women's 5,000m: 6:43.51

Japan, speed skating women's team pursuit: 2:53.61

Gao Tingyu, People's Republic of China, speed skating men's 500m: 34.32

Kjeld Nuis, Netherlands, speed skating men's 1,500m: 1:43.21

Nils van der Poel, Sweden, speed skating men's 10,000m: 12:30.74

Short track

Suzanne Schulting, Netherlands, women's 500m: 42.379

Suzanne Schulting, Netherlands, women's 1,000m: 1:26.514

Daeheon Hwang, Republic of Korea, men's 1,000m: 1:23.042

Liu Shaolin Sandor, Hungary, men's 1,500m: 2:09.213

Netherlands, mixed team relay, 2:36.437

Netherlands, women's 3,000m relay: 4:03.409

Gao Tingyu of Team China celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's 500m Picture by 2022 Getty Images

High scores

Nathan Chen, USA, figure skating, men's individual short program

Although the ISU uses the terms high scores instead of world records, figure skater Nathan Chen's score of 113.97 in the short program of the men's individual event has never been achieved before.

The 22-year-old, who went on to win the gold medal after the free skate program, was delighted with his performance - particularly after having failed to score big in the program at PyeongChang 2018.

Sui Wenjing/Han Cong, People's Republic of China, figure skating, pairs short program

Chinese pair Sui Wenjing/Han Cong, who are double world champions and Olympic runners-up, had a perfect start to their Olympic adventure at home as they broke the record in the short program, scoring 82.83 points.

Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, France, figure skating, ice dance

Four-time world champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France showed why they are among the best in the business by setting the highest score in history with 90.83 points in the rhythm dance program of the ice dance competition.