Medals update: Second Olympic gold and new world record for Nils van der Poel in men's speed skating 10,000m

On a historic afternoon of speed skating, Sweden's Nils van der Poel smashed his own 10,000m speed skating world record to win his second gold of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

It was only five days ago that Van der Poel set a new Olympic record in the 5000m to claim gold over that distance. At the time, it seemed as if it would be difficult to surpass as one of the greatest moments of the Games.

However, in a day that will linger long in the memory, the flying Swede set a time of 12:30.74 to break his own 10,000m world record from February 2021.

The silver medal went to Netherlands' Patrick Roest, who came home in 12:32.95 to add to the 5000m silver he won on 6 February. Bronze went to Italy's Davide Ghiotto in 12:45.98.

Van der Poel's first gold medal of the Games was also the first won by a Swedish athlete since Tomas Gustafson did the 5000/10000m double at Calgary 1988. Now he has also collected two gold medals and written his own name in the history books.

Van der Poel spent two years away from the sport of speed skating, after dealing with the disappointment of coming 14th in the men's 5000m at PyeongChang 2018. He enlisted in the military and trained as an ultra-runner, before returning to his favoured sport to begin a record-breaking streak that has culminated in double gold at these Olympic Winter Games.

After the race, the speed skating supremo spoke about the journey has been on in his quest to become Olympic champion.

“I am very satisfied. This was the main goal when I started three years ago. It turned out a lot better than I could have ever imagined," he said, before revealing that he had been on the hunt for the world record in the final stages of the race. “I didn’t want to risk going too hard too early. With five laps to go I felt like the world record was in reach so I just went for that.”

Roest, who finished second in the race, was pleased with his silver medal at a distance he doesn't consider to be his strongest.

“I am feeling good. It is not my best distance. I am very happy to be on the podium. It means a lot. I had a better chance in the 5000m, where I got silver. It's a good feeling to be back on the podium in not my best distance."