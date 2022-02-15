Medals update: Gold for Canada in Beijing 2022 women's team pursuit speed skating

Emotions were running high at the National Speed Skating Oval at Beijing 2022 as Canada won a thrilling gold in an Olympic Record time of 2:53.44 in the women's team-pursuit speed-skating after Takagi Nana fell on the final corner when the trio looked set to defend Japan's Olympic title.

Canada were 0.59 seconds down on Japan before Canada's third and final skater, Isabelle Weidemann, came to the front, the 187m-tall athlete guarding the wind from her teammates, giving them a superb aero assist. But it seemed an impossible task to catch the flying Japanese, who looked set to re-break their own Olympic record that they’d set in the quarterfinals and also defend their Olympic title from PyeongChang 2018.

At the bell Canada were 0.39 seconds down but on the final corner Takagi Nana’s skate hit toe first into the ice leading to a fall, which saw the double Olympic gold medallist slide into the side cushions with her teammates looking behind them distraught.

Canada, meanwhile, were ecstatic with their first ever gold medal in this event, having come fifth at Sochi 2014 and fourth at PyeongChang 2018.

In the bronze medal race, Netherlands beat the ROC to claim a ninth medal across both men's and women's speed skating events at Beijing 2022.

Netherlands' Ireene Wüst now has 13 Olympic medals (six golds), and is tied with Norwegian biathlete legend Ole Einar Bjørndalen in the total number of medals won (he has eight golds).

The next speed skating event is on Thursday (17 February) with the women's 10000m.