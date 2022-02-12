Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Top Moment of the Day – 12 February: Biathlon's brilliant Boe brothers revel in shared Olympic podium

There is action every day at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 but we’ll select for you the best one at the end of the competitions, when Beijing is closing its doors. Today: a day to remember for Norway’s Boe brothers.

Boe family beams as brothers enjoy Olympic podium finish together

What better way is there to win an Olympic medal than with your brother on the podium beside you?

That was the remarkable reality for Johannes Thingnes Boe and older brother Tarjei Boe who clinched gold and bronze in the biathlon men’s 10km sprint at Beijing 2022 on Saturday (12 February).

The pair had already won gold together as part of Norway's victorious mixed relay team on Day 1 of the Games, and Johannes took his Olympic gold tally to three.

He also won the 20km individual at PyeongChang 2018 and took bronze in his title defence on Tuesday.

Johannes was 25 seconds clear of France’s Quentin Fillon Maillet with big brother Tarjei a further 14 seconds back in third to take his first individual Olympic medal since his debut at Vancouver 2010.

The three-time Olympic gold medallist said afterwards, "We are very proud being here, in first and third place, as brothers."

“This is one of the biggest dreams we had, to be on the podium together at the Olympics,” confirmed 33-year-old Tarjei with a smile. “I’m five years older than him, but we have fought together now for 10 years in the world cup. Now we are here winning the mixed relay and also taking individual medals together."

“It feels natural, but still, you need to zoom out and watch it from outside. It’s an incredible story.”