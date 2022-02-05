Medals update: Norway wins gold in Beijing 2022 Biathlon – Mixed Relay 4x6km

The Norwegian quartet of Tiril Eckhoff, Marte Olsbu Roeiseland, Johannes Thingnes Boe and Tarjei Boe added to the gold from Sochi 2014 and the silver they won four years ago in PyeongChang 2018.

The relay came down to an exhilarating sprint with Johannes Thingnes Boe getting his nose in front to win in a time of 1:06:45.6. He finished less than a second ahead of Frenchman Quentin Fillon Maillet. The ROC's Eduard Latypov finished a second and a half adrift for third place.

The mixed relay – making its third appearance at the Winter Olympic Games – served as the curtain-raiser of the biathlon competition at Beijing 2022, setting the tone for the rest of the showpiece.

While the lead seesawed over the four legs, Norway was always within striking distance to claim the title.

More to follow