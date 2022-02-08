Medals update: Quentin Fillon Maillet races to biathlon men’s 20km individual gold in Beijing 2022 Biathlon

French biathlon ace Quentin Fillon Maillet skied like a man possessed to wipe out a two-minute penalty disadvantage to win the men’s 20km individual gold medal at Beijing 2022 on Tuesday (8 February).

Fillon Maillet is only the second Frenchman after Martin Fourcade in Sochi 2014 to win the gold medal in the event at the Olympic Winter Games. The 29-year-old added to the mixed relay 4x6km silver medal he won over the weekend.

Fillon Maillet had to rely on a skiing blitz after his shooting on the range put him at a disadvantage after missing two targets – on the first standing and second prone section – costing him two minutes on his time.

He crossed the line in a time of 48:47.4, beating the clean-shooting Anton Smolski (49:02.20) by nearly 15 seconds. Boe, no slouch on the course, also missed two targets but still managed to win his second medal in the event downgrading from the gold he won in PyeongChang 2018.

"Maybe it looked easy but it was so hard today. With two misses in the shooting I never expected the victory - maybe the podium. It was amazing," Fillon Maillet said.

"Four years ago it was so hard for me at the Olympic Games. I wanted to dream of an Olympics like this. We started very well with the mixed relay, and today (raced) in a good way for the victory."

Biathlon men’s 20km individual

1- Quentin Fillon Maillet (FRA) 48:47.4

2- Anton Smolski (BLR) 49:02.2

3- Johannes Thingness Boe (NOR) 49:18.5

More to follow…