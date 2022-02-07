Medals update: German sharp-shooter Denise Herrmann wins biathlon 15km individual gold

Germany’s Denise Herrmann raced to a maiden Olympic Winter Games gold medal, winning the women's biathlon 15km individual event in Beijing 2022 on Monday (7 February).

Accuracy on the shooting range made the difference for Herrmann, conceding a single one-minute penalty at the second prone section to claim victory in a time of 44:12.7.

The 33-year-old Herrmann finished nine seconds ahead of runner-up, French athlete Anais Chevalier-Bouchet, with Norway’s Marte Olsbu Roeiseland rounding out the podium for bronze. Finishing third in a time of 44:28.0, Olsbu Roeiseland added to the gold she won in the mixed relay 4x6km two days earlier.

Three-time Olympian Herrmann became only the third German woman to win the gold medal in the 15km individual event while she also won bronze in the cross-country skiing 4x5km relay in Sochi 2014.

"I'm super happy. I phoned my boyfriend and my mother at home, and they are going totally crazy," Herrmann said.

"It's a dream you have as a child and the dream came true today. It's unbelievable."

Results – biathlon women’s 15km individual

1- Denise Herrmann (GER) 44:12.7

2- Anais Chevalier-Bouchet (FRA) 44:22.1

3- Marte Olsbu Roeiseland (NOR) 44:28.0