Biathlon at Beijing 2022: Full schedule of Olympic Winter Games competition and where to watch
Zhangjiakou is hosting biathletes at the Beijing 2022 Olympics. Here's the list of when and where to watch.
The biathlon competition at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics features 11 events: five each for men and women, plus one mixed team event.
Thirty-three medals are up for grabs in this challenging sport.
The biathlon competition at the Games is underway, with events taking place from 5 February - 19 February 2022. Norway claimed victory in the opening event, the Mixed Relay 4x6km (W+M).
Read on to find out the full competition schedule and the best way to watch the action.
Biathlon schedule at Beijing 2022
Venue: National Biathlon Center, Zhangjiakou mountain cluster.
(All times are in China Standard Time, local to competition, which is UTC+8)
5 February
Mixed Relay 4x6km (W+M) - Competition complete. Won by Norway. Click here for full report.
7 February
17:00 - Women's 15km Individual
8 February
16:30 - Men's 20km Individual
11 February
17:00 - Women's 7.5km Sprint
12 February
17:00 - Men's 10km Sprint
13 February
17:00 - Women's 10km Pursuit
18:45 - Men's 12.5km Pursuit
15 February
17:00 - Men's 4x7.5km Relay
16 February
15:45 - Women's 4x6km Relay
18 February
17:00 - Men's 15km Mass Start
19 February
17:00 - Women's 12.5km Mass Start
Where to watch biathlon action at Beijing 2022?
