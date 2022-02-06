Biathlon at Beijing 2022: Full schedule of Olympic Winter Games competition and where to watch

The biathlon competition at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics features 11 events: five each for men and women, plus one mixed team event.

Thirty-three medals are up for grabs in this challenging sport.

The biathlon competition at the Games is underway, with events taking place from 5 February - 19 February 2022. Norway claimed victory in the opening event, the Mixed Relay 4x6km (W+M).

Read on to find out the full competition schedule and the best way to watch the action.

Biathlon schedule at Beijing 2022

Venue: National Biathlon Center, Zhangjiakou mountain cluster.

(All times are in China Standard Time, local to competition, which is UTC+8)

5 February

Mixed Relay 4x6km (W+M) - Competition complete. Won by Norway. Click here for full report.

7 February

17:00 - Women's 15km Individual

8 February

16:30 - Men's 20km Individual

11 February

17:00 - Women's 7.5km Sprint

12 February

17:00 - Men's 10km Sprint

13 February

17:00 - Women's 10km Pursuit

18:45 - Men's 12.5km Pursuit

15 February

17:00 - Men's 4x7.5km Relay

16 February

15:45 - Women's 4x6km Relay

18 February

17:00 - Men's 15km Mass Start

19 February

17:00 - Women's 12.5km Mass Start

The full schedule of Beijing 2022 competition in all sports, including changes to competition start times, can be found here.

Where to watch biathlon action at Beijing 2022?

From the Opening Ceremony to athlete action, here's where and how you can watch the Winter Games in your region via the Official Olympic Broadcast Partners.

Keep up with all the action in our Live Blog updates throughout Beijing 2022, here.