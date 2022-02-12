Medals update: Johannes Thingnes Boe wins 10km sprint biathlon gold in Beijing 2022 

Norway’s Johannes Thingnes Boe clinched gold in the 10km sprint biathlon despite missing a target on the shooting range in Beijing 2022 on Saturday (12 February). He shared the podium with his older brother, Tarjei, five years his senior, to add to the special occasion.

Boe relied on his speed across the snow to finish ahead of Frenchman Quentin Fillon Maillet, posting a winning time of 24:00.4. Also missing one target, Fillon Maillet finished 25 seconds adrift, clocking 24:25.9, with Tarjei Boe earning bronze in 24:39.3.

Missing out on the range would usually prove detrimental to an athlete’s podium ambitions in the sprint event but none of the top three shot clean on the day, missing one apiece.

One of the superstars of the sport, the 28-year-old Boe, added the sprint gold to the bronze he won in the 20km individual event and the gold in the mixed relay here in Beijing 2022.

“It is special, my second individual Olympic title, I’ve trained for this for so many years and then you come here and manage to put yourself in the best position and the best shape,” Boe said after the race. “I look forward to the next race.”

Boe have a shot at a third gold medal in Beijing when he lines up in pole position in the men’s 12.5km pursuit on Sunday (13 February).

He became only the third Norwegian man to win the biathlon 10km sprint while he extended his Olympic tally to six medals adding to his three from PyeongChang 2018 – gold in the 20km individual and silvers in the 4x7.5km relay and mixed relay.

Fillon Maillet also boasts three medals in Beijing after winning the 20km individual gold medal and finishing second in the mixed relay.

Men’s 10km sprint results:

1- Johannes Thingnes Boe (NOR) – 24:00.4

2- Quentin Fillon Maillet (FRA) – 24:25.9

3- Tarjei Boe (NOR) – 24:39.3