After a three-year hiatus, the exclusive ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final returns in the same place it was last held – Turin, Italy – as the top six performers in each of the sport’s four disciplines are set to compete this weekend (8-10 December). The Torino Palavela was the site of the figure skating competition at the 2006 Winter Games, as well, and held the Grand Prix Final in 2019 before the event was cancelled due to Covid-19 in 2020 and last year. The post-Olympic season has been one full of surprises, with 12 of the 24 Grand Prix gold medals won by respective skaters or teams for the very first time in their careers. The Final features six men, women, pairs teams and ice dance duos after a six-stop Series where they attained points for their subsequent results. The top junior skaters are set to feature, as well.

Grand Prix Final 2022: Men Uno, Malinin go head-to-head The men’s event is highlighted by three-time Olympic medallist and reigning world champion Uno taking on the 17-year-old Malinin, who earlier this season he said “drives me to work day in, day out.” Malinin has made history this season with the first-ever landed quadruple Axels (three of them in total), and he might require the jump to overcome a steady Uno, with Malinin’s 280.37 at Skate America just a sliver ahead of Uno’s 279.76 at NHK Trophy. Uno leads a team of four Japanese men in singles, with 18-year-old Sato Shun, the 2019 Junior Grand Prix Final champion, having captured the title at the Grand Prix of Espoo. Miura Kao and Yamamoto Sota are also set for Turin, while 20-year-old Italian Daniel Grassl is the first-ever Italian man to qualify for the event in Grand Prix Final history. Ilia Malinin exclusive: 'I still can't believe I'm in history'

Sakamoto Kaori, Beijing 2022 (Getty Images)

Grand Prix Final 2022: Women World champ Sakamoto has competition It’s not clear cut for Japan’s other world champion, Sakamoto, in the women’s event, either, as she faces tests from within her own team – and beyond. Sakamoto, the Olympic bronze medallist, won at the start of the season at Skate America, but then finished second to Republic of Korea’s Kim Yelim at home at NHK Trophy, while compatriot Mihara – in her sixth season on the Grand Prix at age 23 – won both of her appearances in Great Britain and Finland. Surprise Skate Canada champion Watanabe Rinka will look to show off her triple Axel, while American teenager Isabeau Levito and reigning world silver medallist Loena Hendrickx are among the high scorers of the season: Sakamoto 217.61 Skate America

Mihara 216.43 MK John Wilson Trophy

Hendrickx 216.34 Grand Prix de France

Levito 215.74 MK John Wilson Trophy

🥈 Junior world medallist at 16

👋 Retires at 17

⛸️ Comes back at 33

🏆 First #GPFigure medal at 39



You've never heard a story quite like figure skater Deanna Stellato-Dudek's: https://t.co/sxBLkqjR3i



📸: Melanie Heaney/U.S. Figure Skating | @ISU_Figure | @SkateCanada pic.twitter.com/F3jX0XIclm — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) November 3, 2022

Grand Prix Final 2022: Pairs Knierim/Frazier and Miura/ Kihara meet again Both Knierim/Frazier and Miura/Kihara swept their Grand Prix assignments, though neither were at the peak of their powers early in the season. The Final could be a two-team race between the reigning world gold and silver medallists, though the Japanese team’s 216.16 at NHK Trophy is over 10 points north of the American duo’s 205.85 at MK John Wilson Trophy. Miura/Kihara revealed they lost valuable training time during the off-season due to a shoulder injury Miura incurred on a show tour, but the five weeks on ice prior to Skate Canada was enough to get them back near the top of the discipline. No other pairs team has broken the 200-point mark this season, meaning the race for Final gold should come down to Knierim/Frazier and Miura/Kihara. The season’s feel-good story? Deanna Stellato-Dudek, at age 39, making a return to the Final for the first time in 22 years – since she qualified as a junior singles skater in the year 2000. The Canadian took 16 years away from the sport and has teamed up with Maxime Deschamps, winning gold at Grand Prix de France. Deanna Stellato-Dudek: 'Passion has no age limit'

Grand Prix Final 2022: Juniors Rising stars on display ahead of 2026 The junior competition always takes place alongside the senior event for the Final, a rare opportunity for the young, up-and-coming skaters to share the senior spotlight. While reigning world junior champs Malinin and Levito are already at the senior level, women’s silver medallist Shin Jia of the Republic of Korea is set for a field of three Korean skaters and three Japanese. Japan’s Shimada Mao and Yoshida Hana won both their Junior Grand Prix stops, with Shimada having recently displayed a quadruple toe-loop in competition. Three Japanese men are also set to skate. American Lucas Broussard won both his GP appearances, though it’s Japan’s Kataise Takeru Amine who has the best score of the season at 234.24.

Grand Prix Final Torino 2022: Schedule All times are local (Central European Time [CET]). Thursday 8 December 1500 Junior men - short program

1605 Junior pairs - short program

1720 Junior women - short program 1920 Pairs - short program

2035 Men - short program Friday 9 December 1500 Junior ice dance - rhythm dance

1620 Junior women - free skating 1735 Pairs - free skating

1950 Ice dance - rhythm dance

2105 Women - short program Saturday 10 December 1330 Men - free skating 1445 Junior pairs - free skating

1605 Junior men - free skating

1820 Junior ice dance - free dance 1940 Ice dance - free dance

2100 Women - free skating Sunday 11 December

1400 Exhibition Gala

📺 Not just quads for this Guy! Ilia Malinin 🇺🇸 skates away with 🥇 as he heads to the Grand Prix Final in Turin! 🙌 #FigureSkating #GPFigure pic.twitter.com/AMq9pnU9NU — ISU Figure Skating (@ISU_Figure) November 26, 2022