Nathan Chen on Ilia Malinin, Vera Wang and more

Olympics: Ilia Malinin told us recently that you have been in touch on Instagram DM, congratulating him on his quadruple Axel while also offering advice should he need any. What was your reaction to the quad Axel and how do you think he’s handled his first full senior season so far?

Chen: I'm really impressed with how he's been able to handle moving into the senior level and obviously the quad Axel is super exciting. I love to see that in skating – it's really it's a huge step for the sport.

He had trained in California for a little bit with Raf [Chen’s coach, Rafael Arutunian] when I was there. He's definitely someone to look for in the next couple of years, so I'm really excited to see how he continues growing, continues pushing himself in the sport.

I've always tried to make it as clear as I can that I'm always here for him. If he needs some guidance or some advice... I know he has his team and he knows how to handle himself for sure, but if he ever needs or wants an ear... he can come to me.

Olympics: When you think of this next generation of skaters coming up, what aspects of how you went about things do you see as so integral to your success?

Chen: It goes back to the book, and I spend a lot of time recognizing the importance of having a strong team around me. There's a lot of things that I'm not very good at, but members of my team are really good at. And so being able to utilize that and communicate openly and try to figure out what the best approach is.

Being super strategic was something that really helped me over the past couple of years. So, I’d tell them to spend time and communicate your goals, communicate what the goals of your team are and see how what the best approach is to bring that all together.

Olympics: How has it been to be back at school? And does it feel different without the mega load of training on the ice, too?

Chen: It's been great to be able to be back on campus. I'm a junior now, so I have about a year and a half left of school, which is really exciting.

I had always planned on setting aside a certain amount of time just to focus on school. And I'm glad I now have the opportunity to just be a college student and join in college festivities and make friends and spend time as a student. I've been really enjoying my time back at school.

Olympics: The designer Vera Wang did your Olympic costumes in both 2018 and 2022. She has a storied history in figure skating herself – and she wrote the foreword in your book. How cool was that for you?

Chen: It was just a huge honor to be able to have Vera, first, be a part of my career, but now also have the foreword in my book. The words that she spoke in the book were very honest and very true to how we approached each other, as well as how we got to know each other, in addition to how our relationship was over the years.

I think she is the only person that I would have wanted to go in this journey with, and so I'm really lucky to be able to have someone like her as part of my story – in a couple of ways.