France are the first team to reach consecutive World Cup finals since Brazil in 2002.

Didier Deschamps' men will now meet Argentina in Sunday's final after Lionel Messi and co defeated Croatia 3-0 on Tuesday .

Morocco showed their trademark determination, and no little skill, but were unable to reproduce the magic which had seem them become Africa's first World Cup semi-finalists.

Theo Hernandez scored after just five minutes for the reigning champions with substitute Randal Kolo Muani sealing the win with just over 10 minutes remaining.

Mbappe key as France advance to final

France were missing central defender Dayot Upamecano and Adrien Rabiot with Ibrahima Konate and Youssouf Fofana coming in.

Nayef Aguerd was originally named in Morocco's starting line-up but the West Ham centre back was absent at kick-off with Achraf Dari starting.

And the first African side to reach a World Cup semi-final were behind after less than five minutes.

From France's first attack, Kylian Mbappe saw a shot blocked after good work from Antoine Griezmann and Theo Hernandez was in the right place to hook the ball home.

That was just the second goal Morocco had conceded in the tournament with the first being an own goal by Aguerd against Canada.

Hugo Lloris was called into action five minutes later, pushing Azzedine Ounahi's long-range curler wide. But France were able to get into their rhythm and a lapse by captain Romain Saiss - who looked far from fully fit - enabled Olivier Giroud to go through on goal and hit a shot which smacked off the post.

That was the cue for Saiss to be replaced just 20 minutes into proceedings with midfielder Selim Amallah coming on and Morocco switching to a back four from a back three.

Morocco then enjoyed a decent share of possession without truly threatening, with Mbappe looked dangerous on the counter.

Ten minutes before the break, Aurelien Tchouameni won the ball in midfield and put Mbappe away. But the tournament's joint-top scorer was off-target with Giroud then shooting wide.

The underdogs enjoyed some pressure just before half time and, when a corner was half-cleared, Jawad El Yamiq connected with a spectacular overhead kick which came back off the post.

The Atlas Lions had ample possession after the break and, apart from a thrilling run from Abderrazak Hamdallah without an end product, failed to carve out any clear cut chances.

Marcus Thuram looked lively when he came on for Giroud, but it was another substitute who made the game safe for 'Les Bleus' with just over 10 minutes to go.

It was Mbappe who twisted and turned inside the area before supplying the perfect pass for Randal Kolo Muani to sidefoot home with his first touch of the game.

Morocco gave their all but their night was summed up in injury time when Hamdallah was unable to poke the ball home from a couple of metres out after a goalmouth scramble with France somehow getting the ball clear.

This was France's fourth consecutive win in World Cup semi-finals having lost their first three.

Now they face Argentina with the chance to retain their crown, and deny Lionel Messi a fairytale ending.