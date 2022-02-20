Figure Skating Men's Individual Short Program - Featuring Nathan Chen - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics review and highlights
After PyeongChang heartbreak came Beijing glory, as the USA's Nathan Chen glided across the ice to break a world record in the men's individual short program en route to Olympic gold.
Picture by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
U.S. figure skating superstar Nathan Chen banished the memories of a costly stumble at PyeongChang 2018 to win gold in the Beijing 2022 men's single competition. While the title of Olympic champion would only be confirmed after the free skate, it was in the short program that the 22-year-old from Salt Lake City signalled his intentions for gold, setting a new world record (high score) of 113.97.
This video will be available in the US starting from March 2nd (00:01 PST|03:01 EST).