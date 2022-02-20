Golden moments of Beijing 2022

The Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 have come to an end but the legacy of this showcase event that took place over two glorious weeks in the People's Republic of China will last a lifetime.

The past 16 days have been glittered with golden moments, as athletes from around the globe demonstrated their skill, talent and tenacity on the world's greatest sporting stage - all the while continuing to prove through acts of friendship and solidarity that we are stronger together.

From new names bursting onto the Olympic scene to seasoned competitors proving the adage that experience counts, it's time to relive some of the most memorable moments from the Games, as the world says goodbye and thank you to Beijing 2022.

Chloe Kim triumphs in the snowboard halfpipe

USA snowboard star Chloe Kim entered Beijing 2022 as the youngest athlete ever to have won snowboard Olympic gold after claiming the halfpipe title at PyeongChang 2018. The question on everyone's lips was could she do it again? The crowd didn't have to wait long for an answer, as Kim scored a mammoth 94.00 points on her very first run to take the gold.

Nathan Chen goes for gold in the figure skating free skate

After heartbreak at PyeongChang 2018, where his stumbles in the short program put paid to his hopes of a medal, the USA's Nathan Chen was hoping to make a golden comeback at Beijing 2022.

After a world record (high score) in the short programme saw him notch up 113.97 points, Chen followed it with a celebratory demonstration of talent in the free skate, where he skated to gold to Elton John's "Rocketman".

Ailing (Eileen) Gu wows with halfpipe heroics

Perhaps the biggest star of the entire Olympic Winter Games, every movement (and even meal) of the People's Republic of China's Ailing (Eileen) Gu has been followed with the kind of fervour reserved for only the most well-loved celebrities.

Gu had already won gold and silver in freestyle skiing big air and slopestyle respectively before stepping onto the slopes for the halfpipe competition.

Could she do it again? Of course she could. With 95.25 points on her second run, the 18-year-old superstar made history as the first-ever freestyle skier to win three medals in three different events at an Olympic Winter Games.

Suzanne Schulting sets scorching times in short track speed skating

The Netherlands' Suzanne Schulting is fast becoming a legend in the sport of short track - and at only 24 years old. Her crowning moment of the Games was the 1000m final, an event in which she had already set a world record in the quarters. In a thrilling final race of the competition, the Dutch skater's rush to the finish line saw her win gold by the length of a blade.

Papadakis/Cizeron stun the world with ice dance gold

The expectation surrounding Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron had already reached fever pitch in the lead-up to the Olympic figure skating ice dance competition. Still, there could have been few who expected to witness the combination of skill and elegance they displayed as they skated to gold. Their medal-winning performance set a new world record (high score) of 226.98 as they glided gracefully over the Olympic rings.

Alex Hall goes big for freeski slopestyle gold

USA freestyle skier Alex Hall doesn't like doing things by the book. Yet the innovation and creativity he displayed in a physics-defying first run in the men's slopestyle final went beyond even the wildest of fan expectations.

“It definitely was the best slopestyle run I’ve ever done, mainly because it embodied everything I love about skiing and how I approach it and I didn’t fade away from that to try and maybe get bigger scores," Hall told Olympics.com after the event.

Quentin Fillon Maillet wins 20km biathlon gold and more

France's Quentin Fillon Maillet had a stellar Beijing 2022 by anyone's standards. Two gold and three silver medals were enough to catapult him into biathlon history, as the 29-year-old became the first-ever athlete in the sport to win five Olympic medals.

Arianna Fontana becomes Italy's most decorated Winter Olympian

Italy's short track star Arianna Fontana began her Beijing 2022 campaign needing two medals to equal the record as the most-decorated Italian Winter Olympian of all time. Not only did she do that she also surpassed the mark with a silver in the 1500m that put her in a league all of her own with 11 Winter Olympic medals.

Hirano Ayumu goes where no snowboarder has gone before

Japanese snowboarder Hirano Ayumu ushered in a new era in the Olympic snowboard competition when he landed three triple corks in the men's halfpipe final. After back-to-back silvers in PyeongChang and Sochi, he finally climbed up to the top step of the podium. And boy did he do it in style.

Max Parrot wins glorious snowboard slopestyle gold

The story of Canadian snowboard star Max Parrot is one of the greatest in Olympic history. After being diagnosed with cancer called Hodgkin's lymphoma at the end of 2018, the Canadian faced a long road back to health, let alone the elite sporting stage. However, in the men's slopestyle final of Beijing 2022, Parrot earned an unmatched score of 90.96 to complete an incredible comeback and claim Olympic gold.

Su Yiming thrills the hosts in men's snowboard big air

The Winter Olympic hosts had something special to celebrate in the snowboard big air final when Su Yiming won the first-ever snowboard gold medal for the People's Republic of China. A pair of huge 1800s (front and backside) in his first two runs was enough to see the 17-year-old beat off competition from seasoned competitors Mons Roisland and Max Parrot and take his place at the top of the Olympic podium.

This video will be available in the US starting from March 2nd (00:01 PST|03:01 EST).