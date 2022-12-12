The race for the Golden Glove award, presented to the best goalkeeper of the tournament, is heating up at FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. The race to be named the best shot-stopper at the world’s most coveted football tournament is still wide open, with penalty shootouts bringing out sublime displays. After Croatia beat Brazil on penalties, Morocco saw off Portugal, France held on to sink the English and Argentina just about made it past the Dutch, we're left with the final four teams. But out of these remaining nations, who has the safest hands in Qatar? We're looking at the starting keepers from each of the semi-finalists, including the numbers behind their tournament so far, as they look to help their side into the World Cup final. Belgium's Thibaut Courtois won the Golden Glove award at the 2018 World Cup. FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, scores and points table

Dominik Livaković (Croatia) Some players are made in big moments, and some crumble. Moments don’t come much bigger than knockout round penalty shootouts – Croatia’s Dominik Livaković has shown twice now that the world’s biggest stage is built for him. Croatia faced a tough test against Belgium to make it out of the group stages, and their shot-stopper helped keep out to set them on their way. But finishing second meant underdogs Japan in the round of 16, a side that had already toppled both Germany and Spain in their own group. The Dinamo Zagreb keeper conceded only his second goal of the tournament in that game, as Daizen Maeda put the Japanese ahead. Ivan Perisic struck just before the hour mark to send the game to extra time, and eventually penalties, on the conclusion of a 1-1 draw. Japan took four spot kicks – Livaković saved three. The 27-year-old was the hero who put his team through to a mouth-watering quarter-final tie against Brazil. The South Americans, arguably the general favourites to go all the way and lift the trophy, dismantled their round-of-16 opponents, the Republic of Korea, 4-1; all four of their goals settled the result in the first half. When they came into the last eight against Croatia, goals were expected for a side truly stacked to the brim with talent. But it would take 105 minutes – well into extra time – for Neymar to deliver on the biggest of all stages. Brazilian joy was short-lived, however, as Bruno Petkovic’s late strike sent Croatia to yet another shootout to decide their fate. Livaković was on hand yet again to deny one of Brazil’s four penalties, as the 2018 runners-up secured their spot in a second successive World Cup final. Here are the numbers behind Livaković’s tournament so far…

World Cup 2022 Games Played Minutes Played Clean Sheets Goals Against Shots on Goal Saves Dominik Livaković 5 510 3 3 22 19

Emi Martinez (Argentina) One thing that has become incredibly apparent over the years is just how much the Argentine players want to see their captain, Lionel Messi, lift silverware with them. Goalkeeper Emi Martinez is one of those players, willing to do anything to help his side and his captain to glory. And they have needed their rock between the sticks in Qatar. After an opening shock defeat to Saudi Arabia (1-2), Argentina’s backs were up against the wall, unable to set a foot wrong for the remainder of the tournament. What followed? Two wins, two clean sheets, in arguably two of their most crucial games to get them out of the group. A round-of-16 tie with Australia saw more Messi magic on display, but Martinez couldn’t keep the Aussies at bay entirely thanks to an unfortunate own goal sneaking past him - but they held out to win 2-1, setting up a last-eight clash with the Netherlands. Despite conceding twice in the closing stages of the game after Argentina looked locked in for the semis, the Aston Villa keeper made amends in the penalty shootout. Saving two of the Dutch’s five spot kicks saw he and his nation book a spot in the last four. How has Martinez faired throughout the tournament? Here are the numbers behind his golden glove charge…

World Cup 2022 Matches Played Minutes Played Clean Sheets Goals Against Shots on Goal Saves Emi Martinez 5 420 2 5 8 3

Hugo Lloris (France) Regardless of what happens in Qatar, Hugo Lloris is already written in French history. The 35-year-old overtook Lilian Thuram on Saturday (10 December) when he made his 143rd appearance for his country – the most in their history. And there was perhaps no better way to celebrate such a momentous occasion than shutting out England for a place in the semi-finals. Writing himself in his nation’s history is enough to have him in the conversation for the best goalkeeper out in Qatar, but the keeper has shown that his team can rely on him now more than ever. Of the 16 shots the Three Lions had toward the goal in that knockout clash, eight of them were on target – only one made its way past Lloris. Although he is the only keeper in the consideration yet to keep a clean sheet, the Tottenham Hotspur stopper has been a stalwart at the back for his nation and continues to lead them into every game with the same steely determination that saw them win the World Cup four years ago in Russia. As a semi-final reckons once again for Les Bleus, here are the numbers behind Lloris’ tournament so far…

World Cup 2022 Games Played Minutes Played Clean Sheets Goals Against Shots on Goal Saves Hugo Lloris 4 360 0 4 12 8

Yassine Bounou (Morocco) It has been quite the story for Yassine Bounou and Morocco so far. The resilient shot-stopper has helped his country defy the odds and conquer Europe on their way to the semi-finals. The 31-year-old has moved several times throughout his career, including a loan to his now-permanent club Sevilla, but there were no doubts coming into this tournament about where he stood – he was Morocco’s main man between the sticks. Walid Regragui’s decision to go with Bounou has paid off, and he’s proved to be one of the safest sets of hands at the tournament so far, leading the way in clean sheets. Morocco is the only side yet to concede a goal to their opposition in Qatar, with the goal against them in their group game against Canada coming from one of their own players. Bounou’s heroics in goal helped his nation into the last eight, knocking out one of the tournament favourites in Spain in the round of 16. As well as keeping them at bay for 90 minutes, and then extra time, he was in fine form heading into the deciding penalty shootout. While the Spanish hit the post with their first spot kick, the keeper still guessed the right way. He then went on to save their next two, with teammate Achraf Hakimi scoring the penalty that sent them through. Next up was a different test in high-flying Portugal, who had just shipped six past Switzerland in the last 16 prior to this quarter-final tie. Once again, despite the attacking talent the Portuguese had at their disposal, resolute defending and fine keeping kept them at bay as Morocco move onto the final four. He has only concded one goal so gar in the tournament - and that was an own goal from Nayef Aguerd in the match against Canada. Here are the numbers behind Bounou’s tournament so far…