Meet the Olympic medal-winning women from Canada at Beijing 2022 - from Bobsleigh to Speed Skating

The women of Team Canada contributed to more than half the team's medal total of 24 so far at Beijing 2022.

Two golds courtesy of the women's speed skating team pursuit and ice hockey are among a total of 11 medals Canadian women have won in individual and single-sex team events.

Two further bronzes in the mixed team aerials and ski jump mean they have contributed to 13 of Team Canada's 24-strong medal haul at the Olympic Winter Games.

Female competitors contributed to five golds among 16 medals claimed by women at PyeongChang 2018.

Sarah Nurse poses with her gold medal after the Beijing 2022 women's ice hockey final

Nurse and Poulin rewrite the history books

Sarah Nurse and Marie-Philip Poulin have both rewritten the history books en-route to Team Canada reclaiming hockey gold.

The team won the title for the fifth time with a 3-2 victory over Team USA and set a number of records along the way.

Nurse set a new Olympic record with 18 points in the tournament, one more than the previous mark held by fellow Canada great Hayley Wickenheiser.

She recalled being inspired by watching women's hockey at Salt Lake City 2002, telling Olympics.com: "To be able to see Team Canada and Team USA on TV playing hockey was a pretty special moment.

“I remember going into my granny’s craft room and making these medals and giving them out to my family and telling them I was going to be on that team one day. I’m so grateful for their support throughout the years."

So too does she predict a bright future for the women's game.

“We’ve completely elevated the style of play, the way women’s hockey is played," she said.

"I look at the way we played in all three zones, and how much offence we were able to generate, and think that as we move forward in the next few years teams are going to have to continue to elevate and continue to push.

“We’re going to continue to do that, too, because we want to stay on top. When I look to the future, there are so many incredibly-skilled young, female hockey players out there who are probably going to put us all to shame one day.

"It's going to be so awesome to see them realise their dreams one day, too."

Poulin also set a new Olympic record by scoring in a fourth consecutive ice hockey gold medal match, the first person - woman or man - to achieve that in the history of the Games, stretching all the way back to 1920.

Poulin - nicknamed 'Captain Clutch' claimed her own third Olympic gold medal with the team setting a Games scoring record with 57 goals.

GettyImages-1370666577 (1)

Weidemann joins an elite group after full set of medals

Weidemann has joined a select group of Canadian speed skating women after leaving Beijing with three medals.

She won gold in the women's team pursuit - with Ivanie Blondin and Valerie Maltais - to add to silver in the 5,000m and bronze over 3,000m.

Weidemann was inspired by watching Kristina Groves win silver in the 1500m and bronze over 3000m at Vancouver 2010, sparking her Olympic dream.

At Beijing 2022, Weidemann joined Groves in a club of five Canadian women to win multiple speed skating medals at a single Winter Olympics.

The others are current chef de mission Catriona Le May Doan (1998), Cindy Klassen and Clara Hughes (both 2006).

Cassie Sharpe wins silver

Silver for Sharpe and Thompson

Cassie Sharpe won silver in the freestyle skiing Halfpipe, four years after gold at PyeongChang 2018.

Marielle Thompson also paid a trip to the second step of the podium in the Ski Cross, eight years after winning the title at Sochi 2014 and four years after finishing 17th in PyeongChang.

GettyImages-1370413640

De Bruin, Karker, Boutin and Odine claim bronze

Christine de Bruin was third in the inaugural women's monobob event at the Yanqing Sliding Centre.

It was her first Olympic medal after the 32-year-old was seventh in the two-woman bobsleigh in PyeongChang.

Rachael Harker added bronze in the freeski halfpipe to her 2021 World Championship silver.

Kim Boutin matched her 2018 bronze in the short track speed skating 500m to make it four medals across two Winter Olympics.

Meryeta Odine claimed bronze in the snowboard cross, four years after withdrawing on the eve of the 2018 Olympic Winter Games following a crash in training.

GettyImages-1369742847

Two more mixed team bronze medals

Marion Thenault and Flavie Aumond won bronze in the mixed team freestyle aerials on their Olympic debuts.

Alexandria Loutitt overcame being disqualified in the women's ski jumping normal hill to claim bronze in the mixed team ski jumping.

She was joined on the podium by Abigail Strate who had never before reached an individual or team rostrum.