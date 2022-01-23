Marie-Philip Poulin: Top things to know about Canada's 'Captain Clutch'

Icon, idol, inspiration - not even close. Just how much Marie-Philip Poulin has done for women's ice hockey and Team Canada is impossible to sum up in just one word.

Double Olympic and world champ, scorer of two goals worth Olympic gold at Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014, three-time Canadian Women's Hockey League MVP.

Poulin is one of the greatest to ever put on a pair of hockey skates.

Canada vs. USA in women's ice hockey is one of the greatest rivalries in Olympic history and in recent years Poulin has been the difference when it really counts.

Ok, sure, you might have known all that already, but did you know she became a doggy mum when she picked up puppy Arlo during the pandemic? Or her love of picking apples? Or that she and Sidney Crosby text?

Read on for more.

1. Marie-Philip Poulin family: From following big brother onto the ice to inspiring a nation

Poulin's passion for the game was born when she followed in the footsteps of big bro Pier-Alexandre.

A young Marie-Philip used to go to every one of her bigger brother's games, sitting between her parents, watching and learning and falling in love with the game.

He even took her to play against the boys with him, as she told Hockey Canada:

"I remember he would bring me to play hockey with his friends and everyone would be like 'who's bringing the girl here?' And my brother would be like, 'just wait,' and then after the game everyone would be wanting me on their team."

Things haven't changed much between the two siblings since then either.

"That relationship I have with my brother is special," she explained on chat with Sportsnet's Top of HER Game podcast, "we have a bond over hockey and we communicate a lot. When I have a bad game or bad moments I'm able to pick up that phone and talk to him."

"I'm not the one who's going to speak up the most but I know he'll watch the game and he'll point out the things I should do better, but that's kind of where I grew up and how he taught me about being the person I am today."

Pier-Alexandre Poulin played 116 games in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with the St. John's Fog Devils and the Chicoutimi Sagueneens, and inspired arguably the best women's player to ever suit up.

2. Marie-Philip Poulin: Inspired by Olympic win

Big bro wasn't her only inspiration though, when she watched the Canadian women's hockey team win gold against the USA at the Salt Lake City 2002 Olympics, she was hooked.

The way Canada came from behind in a dramatic 3-2 victory was imprinted on Poulin's 10-year-old imagination as she supported from the living room with mom.

She remembers Kim St-Pierre (A fellow Quebecer) coming up with heroic saves and Hall of Famers Hayley Wickenheiser and Jayna Hefford shining.

She also remembers seeing the team on the blue line in tears, turning to her mother and asking: "Why are they crying," her mother looked at her and said "one day you'll know."

Mum's words couldn't have been more prophetic.

Olympic Archive: Watch the entire Salt Lake City 2002 women's ice hockey USA-Canada final right here

3. Marie-Philip Poulin: Picking up the baton from Canada greats

Six years after watching her heroes bag gold in the U.S., Poulin was already wearing the Canada red and white, debuting with the under-18s and quickly smashing records at junior level.

Canada's leading scorer at the 2008 IIHF World Women's U18 Championship in Calgary, the forward went on to become the all-time leading scorer in U18 team history with 31 points in 17 games.

In 2009 Poulin had a senior world champs silver medal, by 2010 she was already an Olympic champion.

She was just 18.

In 2015 Canada stalwarts Hayley Wickenheiser, Jayna Hefford and Jennifer Botterill hung up their skates, and Caroline Ouelette passed down the captaincy to Poulin and a new generation.

"That was very special, especially coming from those names," Poulin said. "You don't take that for granted. I still remember how they made me feel in the dressing room."

4. Marie-Philip Poulin and Sidney Crosby: Mutual respect

Speaking of hockey greats, these two share a historic Olympic moment from their home Games at Vancouver 2010.

At her first Olympics Poulin scored two gold medal-winning goals in the final, while Sidney Crosby netted that golden goal for the men's team against the USA.

Both were gold medallists for Canada again at Sochi 2014, and the mutual respect is obvious. Crosby is often found at the women's national team games whenever possible and the two stay in touch.

"We're both passionate about hockey," Poulin said, as reported on nhl.com, and Crosby has high praise for his women's team counterpart:

"She's done a great job and she's had a lot of pressure on her from a young age. I remember seeing those big goals."

Poulina and Catherine Ward celebrate gold at Sochi 2014. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) Picture by 2014 Getty Images

5. Marie-Philip Poulin's Hot Streak

The women's team captain went one better than Crosby at PyeongChang 2018 when she scored in a third consecutive Olympic final, the first woman ever to do it.

To be fair, Crosby didn't have much of a chance to level up as NHL players didn't participate at the Games in Korea four years ago, and sadly, nor will he have a chance to match Poulin at Beijing 2022 either.

Despite early excitement that we'd see the NHL's finest like Crosby in China, in the end that's not going to happen.

Poulin will be flying the flag, however, at a fourth straight Olympics with the possibility of a third gold medal that would burnish her legacy even further.

If her performance at the 2021 Worlds - where she scored yet another title-winning overtime goal - is anything to go by, then Poulin's final hot streak that now reaches across two decades looks set to continue in Beijing.

6. Marie-Philip Poulin's Puppy!

Right here, meet Arlo, Poulin's great love on four legs.

The 30-year-old picked up her new friend during the pandemic.

7. Marie-Philip Poulin loves apples - and picking them with her family

Speaking of loves, one of the things Poulin loves doing most is picking apples with her family when her favourite time of year comes around.