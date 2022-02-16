Isabelle Weidemann's family and dogs celebrate, Justin Bieber cheers on Canada's women's hockey team

Canada's team pursuit speed skating gold at Beijing 2022 on Tuesday (15 February) was greeted by wild celebrations from family, friends... and dogs.

As her family watched at home in Calgary, Isabelle Weidemann claimed victory with Valerie Maltais and Ivanie Blondin after a late fall by Japan's Takagi Nana.

As the race neared its conclusion at the National Speed Skating Oval, at least one of the dogs in the Weidemann looked slightly bemused at the humans' exhortations.

When the celebrations began, the canines eventually joined in with the cheering and hugging.

One dog walked around the room, barking with his tail wagging, as another looked on quietly and got a cuddle. And a third smaller dog jumped on his hind legs and barked his approval while staying close to his bed.

Post goes viral

The film was uploaded to social media and shared by Team Canada and across the media.

Team Canada's post read: "POV: You're at home watching your family win GOLD at #Beijing2022 🥇

"Thank you Weidemann family for showing us how you cheer for #TeamCanada 🤩"

A full set of medals for Weidemann at Beijing 2022

Weidemann's gold means she leaves the Chinese capital with a medal of each colour following silver in the 5000m and bronze over 3000m.

Short track speed skater Steven Dubois also has three medals, and like his teammate, claimed a full set in Beijing.

While the celebrations were going on at home, there had been little time for Weidemann to absorb the team's achievement.

She told Olympics.com: "We are still thinking, is this real? We knew we had a strong team, we knew we could put pressure on Japan and all the other strong teams today. I don't know if we'd thought about this possible outcome."

Justin Bieber supports Canada's women's hockey team

The Canadians have certainly not lacked for support in Beijing with pop star Justin Bieber, who was born in London, Ontario, posting a message ahead of the women's ice hockey final.

This was the singer's first tweet of 2022.

Natalie Spooner, who is in Beijing going for her second gold with the team, replied with a raised hands tweet.

Canada women's take on reigning champions USA in the gold medal game on Thursday at 12:10 local time (23:10 EST on Wednesday).