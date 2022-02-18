Team Canada’s Sarah Nurse breaks record for most points in a single Olympic tournament

Sarah Nurse scored her fifth goal of the women's ice hockey competition in Canada's 3-2 victory over rivals USA at Beijing 2022 to break the record for most points in a single Olympic tournament.

Her goal and assist in the final earned her a new Olympic single-tournament record with 18 points as she recorded an incredible 13 assists during the campaign.

Team Canada returned to the top of the podium after losing to their rivals four years ago.

"It’s everything (winning gold) coming off 2018 and having that silver medal it felt like the weight of the world on our shoulders, and having this gold it is going to feel as light as ever.”

The 27-year-old from Hamilton, Ontario, who has been hailed as the first Black woman to win a gold in the sport, struck eight minutes into the final and had a hand in one of captain Marie-Phillip Poulin’s two goals.

“Honestly, I don’t have words right now, that was the longest game of hockey I’ve ever played,” Nurse said after the final.

“Waking up this morning, we knew that we were going to finish this game with a gold medal if we just stuck to our plan and processes. This is a dream come true.

Nurse opened her Beijing 2022 account with two assists in Canada’s 12-1 rout of Switzerland in their opening round robin match. The forward then got in on the goals herself as she scored a hat-trick in the team’s 11-1 demolition of Finland. Her fourth goal of the tournament came in the side’s 6-1 victory over ROC before putting the perfect cherry on top in the final.

She is also the top assister in a single Olympic Games, breaking by the record previously held by Hayley Wickenheiser.

“I think it speaks to the players I am playing with, they were able to find the back of the net. We have 23 incredible players on this team who can all find the back of the next, it’s been so much fun."