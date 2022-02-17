Marie-Philip Poulin scores two goals for Canada to become the first player to score in four straight Olympic ice hockey finals

Marie-Philip Poulin didn't just score two crucial goals in the women's ice hockey final to help Canada defeat the USA 3-2 at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Thursday (17 February).

She also set a new Olympic record by scoring in a fourth consecutive ice hockey gold medal, the first person - woman or man - to achieve that in the history of the Olympics, stretching all the way back to 1920.

'Captain Clutch' did it again, leading Canada to a fifth Olympic title and claiming her own personal third Olympic gold medal.

"It's just so good. It's a great feeling. It was one hell of an effort. This is redemption," Poulin said after the final buzzer on Thursday.

It was redemption from losing to the USA four years ago at PyeongChang 2018, when Poulin scored, but later missed her penalty shot and the U.S. took home gold on a shootout.

This time around Canada were back on top of the podium and Poulin put them there with her two goals to cements her status among the Olympic greats.

Marie-Philip Poulin: Olympic finals goals

Poulin's Olympic record goes back 12 years to Vancouver 2010 when she scored both goals to lift the Canadians to a 2-0 victory in front of their adoring fans.

She was just 18.

Even more dramatically four years later at Sochi 2014, with the USA two goals ahead thanks to Meghan Duggan and Alex Carpenter, Poulin stepped up once more to score a late equaliser adding to Brianne Jenner's third-period strike and sending the game into overtime.

Poulin scored in OT to seal the gold-medal win for the Canadians, and after the disappointment of PyeongChang she's led her team back to the top of the podium once more.

She now has three Olympic gold medals, one silver, nine World Championship medals (Two of them gold), and she's still only 30 years of age.

In Beijing she has rewritten ice hockey history and she isn't finished yet, watch out Milano-Cortina 2026!