'Captain Clutch' Marie-Philip Poulin honoured to be Team Canada flagbearer

Canada's two-time gold medallist Marie-Philip Poulin has already inspired as an Olympic ice hockey hero.

On Friday (4 February), she'll get the chance to inspire further as her nation's flagbearer at the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

"To be honest, I'm still trying to figure those words out since the day you told us, it hasn't sunk in yet. It's quite special, it's an honour," Poulin told reporters when asked what being flagbearer meant.

"It just reminded me of my first Olympics in Vancouver, I was walking in behind Clara Hughes, seeing her with that smile and having the pride of carrying that flag, it was unbelievable. It's so much pride, it's an honour."

She will share flag-carrying duties with three-time Olympic short track speed skating gold medallist Charles Hamelin who is about to compete at his fifth Winter Games.

Poulin, known as Canada's 'Captain Clutch', has had a storied career at the Olympic Games having scored the golden goals at both the 2010 and 2014 Games against the United States.

She was part of the silver medal-winning team at the 2018 PyeongChang Games - when USA exacted revenge in a shootout - but scored the game-winner once again at last year's World Championships against their North American neighbours.

"It's a bit of an out of body experience," Poulin told CBC of her history of clutch performances. "You just want to find the closest teammate and celebrate with them, realising you've achieved our ultimate goal. It's very surreal."

Joining other legends

When Poulin enters the Olympic stadium, she'll join fellow women's hockey greats Hayley Wickenheiser (Sochi 2014) and Danielle Goyette (Torino 2006) who have previously carried Canada's flag at the Opening Ceremony.

"I was lucky enough to see them play, but also being able to play with Hayley. She's paved the way for all women,'' Poulin said of her hockey peers, according to sportsnet.ca. "I'm honoured to be one of them, to be a model for the young ones coming in. It is very special. Right now it's slowly kicking in, that feeling, and it's pretty special.''

Poulin had an assist as the Canadian women's ice hockey team got its Games underway on Thursday (3 February) with a 12-1 rout over Switzerland.

Drawn in Group A, they'll meet Finland on Saturday followed by ROC on Monday and then USA on Tuesday in what will most likely be a dress rehearsal for the gold medal game on Thursday 17 February.

Those games will give Poulin a chance to do what she's done so many times before her career - deliver when it counts the most.

"I decide to see pressure as a privilege and not something that is paralysing. I want to contribute," Poulin told CBC of those pressure moments. "I want to win and be out there in big moments."

When to watch Marie-Philip Poulin and Canada's women's ice hockey team in competition at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022

Canada's women started their campaign on Thursday with a 12-1 win over Switzerland.

They face Finland on Saturday at 12:10 Beijing time (23:10 on Sunday EST, 20:10 PST) followed by ROC on Monday and the United States on Tuesday, both again at 12:10 local time.

The quarter-finals take place on 11-12 February with the semi-finals on Monday 14 February.

The gold medal game is on Thursday 17 February at 12:10 Beijing time.

