Team Canada announce women’s ice hockey side as they aim to reclaim Olympic gold

Four-time winners of the Olympic Winter Games women’s ice hockey tournament, Team Canada, have announced their team for Beijing 2022, which starts 4 February.

Twenty-three women have been picked to wear the maple leaf at the upcoming Winter Games in People’s Republic of China. Thirteen of those competed at PyeongChang 2018 and will be desperate to rectify their gold-medal winning ways after losing 3-2 to the United States in a dramatic overtime penalty-shot shootout to claim silver.

The only other time Team Canada didn’t win Olympic gold was the debut of women’s ice hockey at Nagano 1998. The team they lost out to both times? Neighbours and arch rivals, the United States.

Six players who won gold at Sochi 2014 – the last time Team Canada women won ice hockey Olympic gold – will be adding their experience to the team. These include Brianne Jenner and Marie-Philip Poulin who scored the three goals needed in the gold medal-winning match to beat the United States despite being 2-0 down with just 3.5 minutes remaining. The result saw Team Canada clinch their fourth consecutive Olympic title.

Accolade-filled team

Veterans Poulin and Rebecca Johnston will both be making their fourth Olympic appearances, having debuted at Vancouver 2010 where they achieved that most special of Olympic experiences, winning gold on home ice.

The roster also features 22 members of Canada’s gold medal-winning team from the 2021 Women’s World Championship, which took place, again on home ice, in Calgary in August. This was Canada women’s first ice hockey world title in nearly a decade. You’ll never guess who the five-time winners in between were… the United States.

Accolades from other Beijing 2022 bound team members include the MVP of the 2021 World Championships, Mélodie Daoust, and Natalie Spooner, who was named an all-star forward alongside Daoust at the worlds. Both will be making their third consecutive Olympic appearance. Sarah Nurse, a household name in Canada due to her stance on anti-racism issues, is heading to her second Olympic Games.

“I’m so excited and so honoured to be named to this special group,” Nurse posted on Twitter. “Beijing here we come!”

Team Canada women's ice hockey – Beijing 2022

Fourth Olympics

Marie-Philip Poulin (Forward)

Rebecca Johnston (Forward)

Third Olympics

Mélodie Daoust (Forward)

Brianne Jenner (Forward)

Natalie Spooner (Forward)

Second Olympics

Sarah Nurse (Forward)

Emily Clark (Forward)

Jillian Saulnier (Forward)

Laura Stacey (Forward)

Blayre Turnbull (Forward)

Jocelyne Larocque (Defence)

Renata Fast (Defence)

Ann-Renée Desbiens (Goaltender)

Debut Olympics

Sarah Fillier (Forward)

Emma Maltais (Forward)

Jamie Lee Rattray (Forward)

Erin Ambrose (Defence)

Ashton Bell (Defence)

Ella Shelton (Defence)

Claire Thompson (Defence)

Micah Zandee-Hart (Defence)

Emerance Maschmeyer (Goaltender)

Kristen Campbell (Goaltender)

Women’s hockey will take place at the National Indoor Stadium and Wukesong Sports Centre.

Games

3 February – Canada v Switzerland

5 February – Canada v Finland

7 February – Canada v ROC

8 February – Canada v USA

11/12 February – Quarter finals

14 February – Semi finals

16 February – Bronze medal game

17 February – Gold medal game