Beijing 2022 Canada daily top picks: When to catch Team Canada's stars in action during the Winter Olympics

It's time for the world's best winter athletes to gather once more as the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 roll around.

Team Canada will be strongly represented in Beijing, Yanqing, and Zhangjiakou during the 17 days of the Games – plus two additional days of competition before the day of the Opening Ceremony.

But what are the top Team Canada picks you can look forward to from each sport on each day?

Olympics.com has picked out one daily highlight featuring Canadian athletes to watch on a daily basis. All times below are in China Standard Time, unless otherwise stated (deduct 13 hours for Eastern Time and 16 hours for Pacific time). Schedule details are subject to change at short notice.

2 February 2022

Team Canada isn't in action today as mixed doubles curling begins at 20:05 (7:05am ET, 4:05am PT).

Instead, sit back and enjoy as Sweden play Great Britain, Australia take on the USA, Norway against Czech Republic, and China go up against Switzerland.

For an underdog story to root for, keep an eye on Team Australia's Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt.

It's Australia's first-ever Olympic curling berth (in a medal event), and one of their coaches? Canada's very own John Morris.

3 February 2022

It's the first day of competition for Team Canada in Beijing as there's action on both the curling and hockey ice.

The Canadian women's ice hockey team begins its quest to regain the gold medal it so devastatingly lost in a shootout four years ago today.

Marie-Philip Poulin and her teammates begin their campaign against Switzerland at 12:10 (11:10pm ET day before, 8:10pm PT day before).

Also in action is Mikaël Kingsbury, the men's moguls defending champion, who will be in early qualifying action from 19:45 (6:45am ET, 3:45am PT) and should easily make it past the first round. Before him, the Dufour-Lapointe sisters Chloé and Justine are in women's qualifying action from 18:00 (5am ET, 2am PT).

But our pick today comes from the curling.

Curling – John Morris back to defend gold medal

The curlers will be in action on the ice sheets at the modified Beijing National Aquatics Centre, or 'Ice Cube' (formerly the 'Water Cube'), which hosted the swimming events during Beijing 2008.

John Morris, the defending champion, teams up with Rachel Homan – herself a PyeongChang 2018 Olympian, when she competed in the women's team event – as Canada seeks to retain its Olympic crown.

There are two big games for Team Homan/Morris to open their campaign, however. First, at 09:05 (8:05pm ET day before, 5:05pm PT day before), they take on the world champions Jenn Dodds and Bruce Mouat of Great Britain.

Then, in the evening at 20:05 (7:05am ET, 4:05am PT), a match against Norway's Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten – the only team that defeated Morris and Kaitlyn Lawes during their gold medal run four years ago.

4 February 2022

It's the big day of the Opening Ceremony, which will take place at the Beijing National Stadium – the Bird's Nest – starting at 20:00 (7am ET, 4am PT).

With the Parade of Nations marching order being dictated by Chinese character strokes, Team Canada is expected to enter the stadium 27th, between Ghana and San Marino.

Before that happens in the evening, there's still action involving Canadian athletes as Homan/Morris return at 08:35 against Switzerland, and there's the little matter of the figure skating tournament starting.

Figure skating - Team event begins

It's the third edition of the Olympic team event, and this is a figure skating gold medal Team Canada is defending.

At Sochi 2014 it was the hosts Russia who won the title, before Canada clinched the gold medal four years ago in South Korea.

However, most of the stars of that gold medal team have now retired, with just one skater returning – Eric Radford, who retired before making a comeback with new partner Vanessa James.

The teams haven't been finalised yet – not all qualified skaters will be selected for the team event and even then, the same skaters do not need to take part in both the short and free programs in the team event.

As such, the only guarantee is that Maddie Schizas will compete in the event, as she is the only qualified Canadian in women's singles.

However, Schizas won't be in action today as only three segments are scheduled: the men's short at 9:55 (8:55pm ET day before, 5:55pm PT day before), the rhythm dance at 11:35 (10:35pm ET day before, 7:35pm PT day before), and the pairs short at 13:15 (12:15am ET, 9:15pm PT day before).

5 February 2022

There's a whole lot of Canadian interest today, the first full day of the Games, and with a real shot at two medals for Team Canada.

Team Homan/Morris are back in curling action at 14:05 and 20:05 against Sweden and USA, while the hockey women face an intriguing clash at 12:10 (11:10pm ET day before, 8:10pm PT day before) against Finland. Finland eliminated Canada in the semi-finals of the 2019 World Championships, and the Finnish women's team has consistently been the closest team to challenging the Canadian and American dominance of international women's ice hockey.

One of the potential Canadian medals comes in a brand-new event to the Winter Olympics, the short track mixed team relay at 20:23 (7:23am ET, 4:23am PT).

But our pick of the day for Team Canada is Quebec's own Mikaël Kingsbury.

Freestyle skiing - Can Kingsbury do it again?

The men's moguls athletes return to the slopes in Zhangjiakou for a second qualification round at 18:00 (5am ET, 2am PT) before the final at 19:30 (6:30am ET, 3:30am PT), with Kingsbury looking for a third consecutive Olympic medal after silver in Sochi and gold in PyeongChang.

He remains at the top of his game aged 29 and will be looking to add to an impressive international career which began when he was just 17 and to date includes over 60 World Cup event wins, nine overall and moguls World Cup crowns, six World Championship golds (three each in moguls and the non-Olympic dual moguls), and his two Olympic medals.

All medal events

Biathlon

17:00–18:15: Mixed relay 4x6km

Cross-country skiing

15:45–16:35: W 7.5km + 7.5km skiathlon

Freestyle skiing

19:30–20:55: M moguls final

Ski jumping

18:45–19:20: W normal hill individual 1st round; 19:35–20:08: W normal hill individual final round

Speed skating

16:30–17:51: W 3000m

Short track speed skating

20:23–21:34: Mixed team relay quarter-finals, semi-finals, Final B, Final A

6 February 2022

This could be a huge day for Team Canada, coming as it does so early in the Games, with as many as three potential medals.

First, in the morning at 09:30 (8:30pm ET day before, 5:30pm PT day before), it's the women's snowboard slopestyle final. While Team USA's Jamie Anderson is going for a three-peat, Team Canada will have interest from Laurie Blouin.

Blouin won silver behind Anderson four years ago and is coming off the back of bronze at the recent Winter X-Games in Aspen.

At 16:30 (3:30am ET, 12:30am PT), Ted-Jan Bloemen hits the speed skating oval for the first time in the men's 5000m final. It's an event in which he won PyeongChang 2018 silver and the 2020 world title.

But our pick today is back on the moguls hill.

Freestyle skiing - Dufour-Lapointe sisters aim for more medals

Between them, Chloé and Justine Dufour-Lapointe won gold and silver in Sochi 2014 (relive it in the video below) and another silver medal (for Justine) at PyeongChang 2018.

It's easy to see why they are once again tipped to challenge the likes of France's Perrine Laffont for the title.

Now aged 30 and 27 respectively, and in their fourth and third Games, they have a world of experience behind them as they go for more medals at 19:30 (6:30am ET, 3:30am PT).

All medal events

Alpine skiing

11:00–13:19: M downhill

Cross-country skiing

15:00–16:35: M 15km + 15km skiathlon

Freestyle skiing

19:30–20:55: W moguls final

Luge

21:15–21:59: M singles run 4

Snowboard

09:30–10:49: W snowboard slopestyle final

Ski jumping

19:00–19:45: M normal hill individual 1st round; 20:00–20:33: M normal hill individual final round

Speed skating

16:30–18:15: M 5000m

7 February 2022

This is a day with a bit of everything for Team Canada fans, who will be spoilt for choice.

The round-robin in mixed doubles curling concludes today, with Team Homan/Morris facing one final challenge against Italy at 09:05 before likely returning in the evening for the semi-finals at 20:05 (7:05am ET, 4:05am PT).

There are also qualifying rounds in freeski big air today, with Canadian interest in both events – Megan Oldham in the women's at 09:30 and Teal Harle and Édouard Therriault in the men's at 13:30.

In figure skating, the team event concludes beginning at 09:15 (8:15pm ET day before, 5:15pm PT day before) and Team Canada will hope to be well-placed heading into the last three segments.

Marie-Philip Poulin will lead the women's hockey team back out onto the ice at 12:10 as Team Canada plays Team ROC in the preliminary rounds.

And in short track, there are finals in both the women's 500m and men's 1000m from 19:30 (6:30am ET, 3:30am PT) – likely featuring the 500m world record holder Kim Boutin as well as three-time Olympic champion Charles Hamelin.

All that, and we haven't event got to the day's big highlight in which a Canadian sweep of the medals isn't as far-fetched as it sounds.

Snowboard - Could Canada sweep slopestyle medals?

It genuinely isn't out of the question, given Team Canada's pedigree in snowboard slopestyle and big air.

Here's who we're talking about: recent Winter X-Games champion and the two-time Olympic bronze medallist in this event Mark McMorris, 2018 silver medallist Max Parrot, and the 2021 World Championships silver medallist Sébastien Toutant.

That's a stacked line-up, but of course everyone else, led by American defending champion Red Gerard, will be out to prevent the sweep.

All medal events

Alpine skiing

10:15–11:55: W giant slalom run 1; 13:45–15:39: W giant slalom run 2

Biathlon

17:00–18:40: W 15km individual

Figure skating

09:15: Team event, pairs free skate; 10:30: Team event, ice dance free dance; 11:35: Team event, women's singles free skate

Snowboard

12:00–13:19: M snowboard slopestyle final

Ski jumping

19:45–20:36: Mixed team 1st round; 20:51–21:27: Mixed team final round

Speed skating

16:30–17:50: Women's 1500m

Short track speed skating

19:30–20:51: Women's 500m quarter-finals, semi-finals, Final B, Final A; 19:44–21:04: Men's 1000m quarter-finals, semi-finals, Final B, Final A

8 February 2022

Strap yourselves in, Canadian fans, there's two big games in team sports you don't want to miss today.

Before we get into those, it's worth pointing out that the individual events begin in figure skating today with the men's singles short program from 09:15 (8:15pm ET day before, 5:15pm PT) featuring Keegan Messing.

Messing, Canada's top men's skater, will likely have serious ambitions of a top-eight push after finishing sixth at last year's World Championships.

Now, on to those team sports.

Firstly, curling, where – all being well – Rachel Homan and John Morris will have made it to the last four.

If so, they'll play for a medal today, either in the bronze-medal game at 14:05, or perhaps for gold at 20:05 (7:05am ET, 4:05am PT).

Today's big pick, though, is that old rivalry in hockey.

Ice hockey - Canada vs USA in likely preview of final

There simply isn't a bigger clash in international women's hockey.

The top two teams in the world and perennial Olympic and World Championship finalists, Canada and the United States, go head-to-head for the first time in this tournament in the preliminary round at 12:10 (11:10pm ET day before, 8:10pm PT day before).

With all five teams from their Group A guaranteed a spot in the quarter-finals, you might be forgiven for thinking very little rests on the line. But you would think wrong.

Depending on how the round-robin shakes out, these two teams will likely meet again in the final (or semi-final, in a less likely scenario). So this would be an appetiser ahead of the main course, albeit with the same amount of strength of feeling that always goes into this rivalry.

With bragging rights on the line – at least until the knockout rounds – this will be one to watch.

All medal events

Alpine skiing

11:00–13:14: M super-G

Biathlon

16:30–18:15: M 20km individual

Cross-country skiing

18:30–20:00: W sprint freestyle quarter-finals, semi-finals, final; 18:55–20:14: M sprint freestyle quarter-finals, semi-finals, final

Curling

14:05–16:00: Mixed doubles bronze medal game; 20:05–22:00: Mixed doubles gold medal game

Freestyle skiing

10:00–11:05: W freeski big air final

Luge

21:35–22:19: W singles run 4

Snowboard

14:30–15:57: W parallel giant slalom 1/8 finals, quarter-finals, semi-finals, small final, big final; 14:48–16:03: M parallel giant slalom 1/8 finals, quarter-finals, semi-finals, small final, big final

Speed skating

18:30–19:50: M 1500m

9 February 2022

There's lots of action to follow on February 9 for Team Canada fans, not least on the curling ice where Brad Gushue and co. begin their men's team campaign at 20:05 (7:05am ET, 4:05am PT) against Denmark.

In freeski, the men's big air final starts at 11:00 (10pm ET day before, 7pm PT day before) and Canada will look to Teal Harle – third at the recent Winter X-Games – and world silver medallist Édouard Therriault to deliver.

Men's hockey gets underway today but Team Canada isn't in action, so our big selection of the day comes from short track which begins at 19:00 (6am ET, 3am PT). Kim Boutin, the 2018 silver medallist, will be in women's 1000m heats action, but our focus today is on a Canadian Winter Olympic legend in his own right.

Short track - Charles Hamelin still going strong at 37

He's now 37 years old, and turns 38 in April, but Charles Hamelin remains a medal contender at every event he goes to.

In probably his final Winter Olympics, Hamelin – the reigning world champion and Sochi 2014 Olympic gold medallist in this event – will be in men's 1500m finals action if he's made it through the heats.

The quarter-finals take place at 19:00, the semis at 20:29, and the medal races from 21:13.

Also tonight, the women's relay team is in action from 20:45.

All medal events

Alpine skiing

10:15–11:50: W slalom run 1; 13:45–15:29: W slalom run 2

Freestyle skiing

11:00–12:05: M freeski big air final

Luge

20:20–20:56: Doubles run 1; 21:35–22:14: Doubles run 2

Nordic combined

16:00–16:51: Individual Gundersen normal hill/10km ski jumping; 19:00–19:35: Individual Gundersen normal hill/10km cross-country

Snowboard

14:30–16:00: W snowboard cross 1/8 finals, quarter-finals, semi-finals, small final, big final

Short track speed skating

19:00–21:28: M 1500m quarter-finals, semi-finals, final B, final A

10 February 2022

The greatest Canadian women's skip of all time – as voted by her peers and a group of broadcasters – makes her Olympic return today.

Jennifer Jones, the Sochi 2014 champion, leads her team in the women's curling competition and opens her campaign at 20:05 (7:05am ET, 4:05am PT) against the Republic of Korea.

Before that, Brad Gushue's men's rink play Norway at 14:05.

Also of note, the men's figure skating competition concludes today, with Keegan Messing hoping to place well in the free skate at 09:30 (8:30pm ET day before, 5:30pm PT day before).

But today's big pick comes across town from a different type of ice.

Ice hockey – Staal looks for second gold as men hit the ice

It's time for the men's hockey team to finally make their Olympic bow in Beijing, and what a test it is.

They've been drawn into a group featuring hosts China, the defending silver medallists Germany, and old rivals USA.

As they showed at PyeongChang 2018, the Germans are not to be underestimated, and it's them who Team Canada plays first, at 21:10 (8:10am ET, 5:10am PT).

The young Canadian squad, backed up by old heads including NHL veteran Eric Staal – an Olympic champion from that overtime win at Vancouver 2010 – will hope to get things off on the right foot.

All medal events

Alpine skiing

10:30–12:45: M combined downhill; 14:15–15:59: M combined slalom

Cross-country skiing

15:00–16:30: W 10km classic

Freestyle skiing

19:00–20:15: Mixed team aerials final

Figure skating

09:30: M singles free skating

Luge

21:30–22:38: Team relay

Snowboard

09:30–10:49: W snowboard halfpipe final; 14:00–15:25: M snowboard cross 1/8 finals, quarter-finals, semi-finals, small final, big final

Speed skating

20:00–21:16: W 5000m

11 February 2022

There's more curling action on February 11 for Team Canada followers, with Jennifer Jones's women's rink playing Japan at 14:05 before Brad Gushue's men take on Switzerland at 20:05.

Elsehwere, Kim Boutin will hope to be in the final rounds of the women's 1000m event in short track from 19:00, and perhaps there could be a Canadian surprise on the slopes?

Alpine skier Marie-Michèle Gagnon, sixth at last year's World Championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo, competes in the women's Super-G at 11:00 (10pm ET day before, 7pm PT day before).

But in today's top pick, Canada has not one but two medal chances.

Speed skating - Bloemen out for history

No man has ever won consecutive gold medals in the longest speed skating race on the Olympic calendar, the 10,000 metres (16:00).

Ted-Jan Bloemen is out to change that. The Dutch-born skater, who set an Olympic Record en route to winning gold in PyeongChang, will however have to deal with a new rival on the block.

Sweden's Nils van der Poel, also of Dutch heritage, was just 21 in PyeongChang. Now, van der Poel has reached his peak – and set a new world record in the event en route to gold at the 2021 World Championships (he also did so in the 5000m).

Bloemen's teammate Graeme Fish is the 2020 world champion in the event, and he too will hope for a podium finish.

All medal events

Alpine skiing

11:00–13:09: W super-G

Biathlon

17:00–18:10: W 7.5km sprint

Cross-country skiing

15:00–16:35: M 15km classic

Snowboard

09:30–10:49: M snowboard halfpipe final

Skeleton

21:55–22:40: M heat 4

Speed skating

16:00–17:55: M 10000m

Short track speed skating

19:00–20:49: W 1000m quarter-finals, semi-finals, final B, final A

12 February 2022

Figure skating continues today as the ice dance competition, with three Canadian duos taking part, begins with the rhythm dance at 19:00 (6:00am ET, 3:00am PT).

Piper Gilles / Paul Poirier, Laurence Fournier Beaudry / Nikolaj Sørensen, and Marjorie Lajoie / Zachary Lagha will aim to put themselves in a strong position for the subsequent free dance.

There's a double helping of Canada vs Sweden in the curling as both men's and women's teams face their strong Swedish counterparts, who are reigning silver and gold medallists respectively.

And there's a potential medal for Laurent Dubreuil in the speed skating men's 500m final as the reigning world champion takes to the ice at 16:53 (5:53am ET, 2:53am PT).

But the main attraction today comes on the hockey ice.

Ice hockey - Canadians face Americans in highly-anticipated matchup, even without NHLers

Even without the presence of National Hockey League players on the Olympic ice, one match-up is more awaited than most: Canada vs the United States.

The teams will face each other at 12:10 (11:10pm ET day before, 8:10pm PT day before) for the first time in Olympic competition since the Sochi 2014 semi-finals, which Canada won 1–0, in a Group A preliminary round clash.

With both sides easily expected to reach the quarter-finals from a group including Germany and hosts China, this is likely to be but an early preview into a potential rematch later in the tournament.

All medal events

Biathlon

17:00–18:15: M 10km sprint

Cross-country skiing

15:30–16:45: W 4x5km relay

Snowboard

10:00–11:05: Mixed team snowboard cross quarter-finals, semi-finals, small final, big final

Ski jumping

19:00–19:45: M large hill individual 1st round; 20:00–20:33: M large hill individual final round

Skeleton

21:55–22:40: W heat 4

Speed skating

16:53–17:34: M 500m

13 February 2022

We're halfway through the Games now, and there'll no doubt be extra interest today in the first-ever women's monobob Olympic event.

Canada has traditionally been strong in bobsleigh, but has lost two-time champion Kaillie Humphries who switched to representing Team USA. That will make for an intriguing subplot in the event, with the first two runs at 09:30 and 11:00, and the finals a day later.

The men's hockey team returns to action against hosts China at 21:10 (8:10am ET, 5:10am PT), too, and expect goals galore.

Jennifer Jones leads her curling rink against Switzerland at 14:05, but it's the men who are our pick today.

Curling - Gushue takes on reigning champ Shuster in North American clash

It's USA vs Canada on the ice, but this matchup won't see the big hits and stick skills. Instead, expect a lot of yelling and sweeping as Brad Gushue, the Torino 2006 Olympic champion, goes up against John Shuster and his PyeongChang gold medallists.

All medal events

Alpine skiing

10:15–12:15: M giant slalom run 1; 13:45–15:49: M giant slalom run 2

Biathlon

17:00–17:40: W 10km pursuit; 18:45–19:25: M 12.5km pursuit

Cross-country skiing

15:00–16:40: M 4x10km relay

Speed skating

21:56–22:37: W 500m

Short track speed skating

19:00–20:19: M 500m quarter-finals, semi-finals, final B, final A; 19:35–19:55: W 3000m relay final B, final A

14 February 2022

There's history to be made today as someone will become the first women's monobob Olympic champion.

Canada's athletes will be in the medal conversation but it's their American rivals who will be favoured for gold from 11:00 (10pm ET day before, 7pm PT day before).

Earlier in the morning, Megan Oldham could be in shout for a medal in the women's freeski slopestyle final at 09:30.

National ice dance champions Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, world bronze medallists, are in action in the free dance from 09:15 (8:15pm ET day before, 5:15pm PT day before) as they seek their first Olympic medal, having not made the cut for the team event four years ago.

And there's more curling action for Jennifer Jones at 09:05 and 20:05 and Brad Gushue at 14:05.

But today's top pick comes from ice hockey.

Ice hockey – Win for a guaranteed medal

If the Canadian women's hockey team has made it this far, as is widely expected to happen, then the equation is simple.

A win in today's semi-finals at 12:10 (11:10pm ET day before, 8:10pm PT day before) or 21:10 (8:10am ET, 5:10am PT), and Marie-Philip Poulin will be leading her team out to play for gold in a few days.

Take a surprise defeat and the best that can be expected for a team that has never missed the gold-medal game in Olympic history (since women's hockey debuted in 1998) would be bronze.

There's a lot on the line.

All medal events

Bobsleigh

11:00–11:50: W monobob heat 4

Freestyle skiing

09:30–10:49: W freeski slopestyle final; 19:00–20:15: W aerials final

Figure skating

09:15: Ice dance free dance

Ski jumping

19:00–19:51: M team 1st round; 20:06–20:42: M team final round

15 February 2022

The women's singles figure skating event begins today, although Canada's sold representative Madeline Schizas is not expected to challenge for a medal. Catch her in action in the short program, which starts at 18:00 (5:00am ET, 2:00am PT).

There is hockey on the schedule today, but if Team Canada's men are involved, then something will have gone badly wrong during the round-robin phase, as the four games on tab will feature the eight teams that failed to progress directly through to the quarter-finals.

Team Gushue plays twice today, at 09:05 and 20:05, as the men's team competition approaches the end of the round-robin phase.

Instead, look elsewhere for Team Canada's top highlights of the day, with multiple medal shots.

In the morning, Teal Harle and Evan McEachran – who were fifth and sixth respectively in the final four years ago – hit the freeski slopestyle course for the men's finals from 09:30 (8:30pm ET day before, 5:30pm PT day before), the same time Laurie Blouin, the 2021 world champion in the event, hits the snowboard big air final.

Blouin's male compatriots Sébastien Toutant, the defending champion; world silver medallist and recent X-Games silver medallist Max Parrot; and the 2021 men's world champion Mark McMorris are in action from 13:00 (midnight ET, 9pm PT day before).

And Justin Cripps' two-man bobsleigh crew will hope to repeat their 2018 gold medal as that event comes to an end with the medal run at 21:50 (8:50am ET, 5:50am PT).

That's all part of a packed day of action with Canadian interest, but our pick comes from the speed skating oval.

Speed skating - Pursuit teams look for next big step

Both of Canada's speed skating teams are the current world silver medallists in the team pursuit.

It's the one event in the sport, both male and female, with a direct head-to-head format – much like the track cycling version of the event. Two teams start on opposite sides of the oval, and attempt to either catch their opponents or be first over the finish line.

That's compared to the mass start, where a bunch of up to 15-16 skaters all race at the same time to score points, and all other events which are raced in pairs but are effectively a time trial against the clock.

With their 2021 world silvers in pocket, look for both teams to push for the next big step: the top stand of the medal podium. The semi-finals begin at 14:30 (1:30am ET, 10:30pm PT day before).

All medal events

Alpine skiing

11:00–12:59: W downhill

Bobsleigh

21:50–22:35: Two-man heat 4

Biathlon

17:00–18:15: M 4x7.5km relay

Freestyle skiing

09:30–10:50: M freeski slopestyle final

Nordic combined

16:00–16:51: Individual Gundersen large hill/10km ski jumping; 19:00–19:35: Individual Gundersen large hill/10km cross-country

Snowboard

09:30–10:35: W snowboard big air final; 13:00–14:05: M snowboard big air final

Speed skating

16:22–16:34: W team pursuit final B, final A; 16:41–16:53: M team pursuit final B, final A

16 February 2022

We're approaching the final few days of the Games, and that means the team events are reaching a thrilling peak as playoff positions are determined.

Jennifer Jones's women's curling rink has two final games against USA at 09:05 and China at 20:05 as they seek to make the last four, while the women's hockey team will be desperately hoping they are not in action today – if they are, they'll be playing for bronze at 19:30 (6:30am ET, 3:30am PT).

In short track, the men's relay team will hope to be in the medal races from 20:32 (7:32am ET, 4:32am PT) while Kim Boutin should be in women's 1500m action from 19:30.

But today's pick is the men's hockey team.

Ice hockey - Men's playoffs hit top gear

We're into the business end in both ice hockey tournaments, with the women's bronze-medal match also occurring today.

But the top four teams from the men's preliminary round are finally back in action with the four winners from the playoff qualification round as the hunt for gold reaches the last eight.

With Canada and USA drawn in the same preliminary round group and likely to both qualify for this round directly, it would take a real surprise for them to face each other – or Team ROC – in the quarter-finals. For that to happen, one of the teams must have performed surprisingly disappointingly in the group stage.

But that's not to say we won't have four extremely competitive quarter-finals.

The four games are scheduled for 12:10, 14:00, 16:40 and 21:30.

All medal events

Alpine skiing

10:15–12:10: M slalom run 1; 13:45–15:39: M slalom run 2

Biathlon

15:45–17:00: W 4x6km relay

Cross-country skiing

19:00–19:20: W team sprint classic final; 19:30–20:00: M team sprint classic final

Freestyle skiing

19:00–20:15: M aerials final

Ice hockey

19:30–21:45: W bronze-medal game

Short track speed skating

20:32–20:57: M 5000m relay final B, final A; 21:11–21:26: W 1500m final B, final A

17 February 2022

The women's figure skating competition concludes with the free skate at 18:00 (5:00am ET, 2:00am PT), with Madeline Schizas hoping for a strong finish in her maiden Olympics.

Both the men's and women's round robins end today, including a clash between Team Gushue and Bruce Mouat's world silver medallist Great Britain rink at 09:05 (8:05pm ET day before, 5:05pm PT day before). Jennifer Jones concludes her round robin at 14:05 against Denmark.

Those matches will set the final round-robin table with the top four teams in each making the semi-finals; Gushue will expect to be involved in the men's finals at 20:05 (7:05am ET, 4:05am PT).

There's an outside chance at a rare Canadian Alpine skiing medal as the Alpine combined race takes place at 10:30 and 14:00. Canada will have Marie-Michèle Gagnon, a two-time World Cup winner in the discipline, in action.

And, in ski cross, Sochi 2014 champion Marielle Thompson and PyeongChang 2018 silver medallist Brittany Phelan could bring home more metal for Team Canada from 14:00 (1am ET, 10pm PT day before).

But today's big pick is the women's hockey final.

Ice hockey - USA vs Canada rematch likely for gold

This is it. The biggest rivalry in international women's ice hockey, except this time, it's for a gold medal. Or, at least, that's how things are likely to shape out. Someone else – perhaps Finland? – could yet spring a surprise.

However, should it once again come down to between the Canadians and Americans – as it has in five of the six Olympic finals since the women's tournament made its debut in 1998 – expect another incredible final that could go to overtime.

And, with the new IIHF rules in play, there won't be a repeat of 2018 when the U.S. won in a shootout. It'll be overtime until a winner is netted.

All medal events

Alpine skiing

10:30–12:00: W combined downhill; 14:00–15:19: W combined slalom

Freestyle skiing

14:00–15:25: W ski cross 1/8 finals, quarter-finals, semi-finals, small final, big final

Figure skating

18:00: W singles free skating

Ice hockey

12:10–14:25: W gold medal game

Nordic combined

16:00–16:40: Team Gundersen large hill/4x5km ski jumping; 19:00–19:55: Team Gundersen large hill/4x5km cross-country

Speed skating

16:30–17:42: W 1000m

18 February 2022

There are just three days left of the Winter Olympics but there is Canadian interest in up to three of the day's five medal events, and fans will be hoping in a way to not be involved in a fourth.

That's because the men's curling bronze medal game takes place at 14:05 (1:05am ET, 10:05pm PT day before), and if Brad Gushue and co. are involved, it would represent a slight disappointment for the Torino 2006 champion.

Jennifer Jones will expect to be in the women's semis at 20:05, while the men's hockey team should be involved in the semis of that tournament at 12:10 or 21:10. Depending on how the preliminary round shakes out, we could see a Canada vs ROC matchup here – or perhaps even Canada vs USA, if either team underperformed enough in the first round.

In ski cross, defending champion Brady Leman and teammate Kevin Drury – who was fourth in PyeongChang – seek more success from 14:45 (1:45am ET, 10:45pm PT day before).

And Laurent Dubreuil, the world bronze medallist, is in men's 1000m speed skating action from 16:30 (3:30am ET, 12:30am PT).

But today's big pick is from the halfpipe.

Freestyle skiing – Sharpe to go back-to-back?

All going well in the qualifying rounds, Cassie Sharpe will be in freeski halfpipe finals action today.

Still only 29, Sharpe should be at the top of her game – and she's the defending gold medallist.

In her three World Cup starts this season, she has finished 6th, 7th, and 4th – solid trajectory for a podium finish in the biggest event of the season.

All medal events

Biathlon

17:00–17:45: M 15km mass start

Curling

14:05–17:00: M bronze medal game

Freestyle skiing

09:30–10:49: W freeski halfpipe final; 14:45–16:10: M ski cross 1/8 finals, quarter-finals, semi-finals, small final, big final

Speed skating

16:30–17:40: M 1000m

19 February 2022

The second-to-last day of the Games is upon us, and Team Canada remains right in the medal hunt today.

Today, the men's hockey bronze medal game takes place at 21:10 (8:10am ET, 5:10am PT); Team Canada will hope to not be involved after having to settle for bronze four years ago.

In figure skating, the pairs event concludes with the free skate at 19:00 (6:00am ET, 3:00am PT) and there will be interest in seeing how Vanessa James and Eric Radford, who teamed up specifically with the goal of these Olympics, finish their season together. Both have previous medal pedigree – Radford was part of the Olympic champion team four years ago, partnering Meagan Duhamel; James was a world bronze medallist the same year competing for France.

Back on the halfpipe, Canada have three men's freeskiers with solid claims between them – 2019 world bronze medallist Noah Bowman, 2021 world silver medallist Simon d'Artois, and the reigning World Cup crystal globe champion Brendan McKay. They're in action from 09:30 (8:30pm ET day before, 5:30pm PT day before). They come up against the two-time Olympic champion David Wise of USA.

In speed skating, look for Ivanie Blondin to shine in the women's mass start. The current world silver medallist, she's also a two-time world champ. Semi-finals of her event start at 15:45 (2:45am ET, 11:45pm PT day before).

And there's the bronze-medal game in women's curling at 20:05. But today's pick relies on the assumption that the Torino 2006 champion Brad Gushue makes the men's final.

Curling – Canada back on the top step?

After disappointment for Kevin Koe's rink four years ago, when Canada finished fourth in the men's event and missed out on a medal for the first time, Gushue will hope to restore Canadian curling to the very top.

Already an Olympic champion from 16 years ago, he and his new team – only current vice-skip Mark Nichols remains from that Torino squad – are hotly-tipped to make it to the gold-medal final, which takes place at 14:05 (1:05am ET, 10:05pm PT day before).

Standing in his way will be any one of a number of very strong opposition teams – Great Britain, world champions Sweden, and defending Olympic champions USA could all be involved.

It should be a tantalising finish.

All medal events

Alpine skiing

11:00–12:54: Mixed team parallel event 1/8 finals, quarter-finals, semi-finals, small final, big final

Bobsleigh

21:30–22:15: Two-woman heat 4

Biathlon

17:00–17:45: W 12.5km mass start

Cross-country skiing

14:00–16:45: M 50km mass start freestyle

Curling

14:05–17:00: M gold medal game; 20:05–23:00: W bronze medal game

Freestyle skiing

09:30–10:49: M freeski halfpipe final

Figure skating

19:00: Pairs free skating

Ice hockey

21:10–23:25: M bronze medal game

Speed skating

16:30–16:45: M mass start final; 17:00–17:15: W mass start final

20 February 2022

It may be the final day of the Winter Olympics, but before the Closing Ceremony at 20:00 (7am ET, 4am PT), there's still time for more action.

If Canadians had their way, Team Canada would be represented in both the women's curling and men's hockey finals back-to-back.

Unsurprisingly, those are our two top picks of the final day of action.

Curling - Can Jones complete the fairytale?

Eight years after winning gold at Sochi 2014, will Jennifer Jones be in the women's curling final with her rink to complete a fairytale run?

It would certainly be redemption for the Canadian curling program after the disappointment of PyeongChang, when Rachel Homan's squad didn't even make the playoffs.

Sweden's Anna Hasselborg, the defending champion, will no doubt have something to say about that – as will other challengers such as Eve Muirhead of Great Britain.

The final begins at 09:05 (8:05pm ET day before, 5:05pm PT day before).

Ice hockey - Will Canada regain gold?

Another highlight of the final day is the men's ice hockey final, starting right after the women's curling gold-medal game is due to end. Puck drop is expected at 12:10 (11:10pm ET day before, 8:10pm PT day before).

There's little doubt that Canada vs USA would be a dream final – as it was on home ice at Vancouver 2010 – but Team ROC will have something to say about that.

Even without the NHL players in attendance, this is one of the Games' top draws and ought to be again.

All medal events

Bobsleigh

11:20–12:10: Four-man heat 4

Cross-country skiing

14:30–16:30: W 30km mass start freestyle

Curling

09:05–12:00: W gold medal game

Ice hockey

12:10–14:25: M gold medal game