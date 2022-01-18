How to watch ice hockey at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022
A total of 22 teams – 12 men's, 10 women's – will compete against each other as they bid to claim the sport's biggest international honour: an Olympic gold medal.
Ice hockey is one of the 15 sports disciplines taking place at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.
It's fast-paced, hard-hitting, and thrilling, yet with a long tradition of history and superstitions – a sport with everything for the neutral.
Excitement has been building for the tournaments, and although National Hockey League (NHL) players will no longer take part in the men's event, other top stars – prospects, former NHL veterans, and European league stalwarts – will still be present in Beijing.
Competition begins on Thursday 3 February with the women's preliminary rounds, while the men's tournament starts on Wednesday 9 February.
All 22 teams competing – 12 in the men's event and 10 in the women's – will take part in a preliminary round-robin phase before playoffs commence. The medals will be awarded on 16–17 February (women) and 19–20 February (men).
Read on to find out the schedule of events and what to look out for while you're watching the sport.
Ice hockey events at Beijing 2022
There are two events on tap in the sport at Beijing 2022: a men's tournament and a women's tournament. Each tournament has a different format, with 12 men's teams and 10 women's teams taking part.
- Men's competition: The 12 teams are split into three seeded groups of four. The three group winners and best-performing runner-up qualify directly to the quarter-finals. The eight remaining teams play in the first play-off round to reach the quarter-finals. From there, it's a straight single-elimination tournament.
- Women's competition: There are two groups of five in the women's tournament, but unlike the men's event, there was no seeded draw. Instead, the top five qualified teams by world ranking were placed in Group A and the bottom five in Group B. Group A plays for quarter-final seeding as all five teams qualify; the top three teams in Group B qualify for the last eight. Again, a single-elimination knockout bracket follows.
Ice hockey stars to watch at Beijing 2022
Unfortunately, rising Covid-19 cases in the NHL led to the league exercising its opt-out from sending its players to the Olympic Games, but that doesn't mean there won't be incredible talent on show.
Canada has named to its men's squad the top selection in the 2021 NHL Draft, Owen Power. Four of Power's teammates from the recent World Junior Championships in Alberta, Kaiden Guhle, Cole Perfetti, Mason McTavish, and Kent Johnson, are on Hockey Canada's long-list, according to a report by The Athletic. The long-list also includes NHL veteran and six-time All-Star Eric Staal – a Vancouver 2010 gold medallist – who is without a team this season.
While the U.S. team is mostly made up of college and overseas-based players, the European teams will still likely have relatively strong squads bolstered by players playing in their domestic leagues, although they will not be able to count on their NHL stars as previously expected.
There should still be NHL experience though – Switzerland's defenceman Mirco Müller, for example, registered 185 career NHL games with the New Jersey Devils and San Jose Sharks. And the always-strong ROC team will have their pick of the Kontinental Hockey League when it comes to selecting their squad.
On the women's side, expect the top names to be Canadian or American – the likes of Sarah Fillier, Marie-Philip Poulin, Hilary Knight, Brianna Decker, and Kendall Coyne Schofield.
Those two teams have been in five of the six women's Olympic finals since the tournament was introduced in 1998, and it would be a surprise if that wasn't repeated in Beijing.
But there's also the dark horses Finland – and their captain, Jenni Hiirikoski, is one to watch in her own right.
Competition schedule
Women's ice hockey
Venues: National Indoor Stadium, Wukesong Sports Centre
Dates: Thursday 3 February–Thursday 17 February
Thursday 3 February
12:10 SUI vs CAN (Group A), CHN vs CZE (Group B)
16:40 JPN vs SWE (Group B)
21:10 FIN vs USA (Group A)
Friday 4 February
12:10 ROC vs SUI (Group A), DEN vs CHN (Group B)
Saturday 5 February
12:10 CAN vs FIN (Group A)
16:40 CZE vs SWE (Group B), DEN vs JPN (Group B)
21:10 USA vs ROC (Group A)
Sunday 6 February
16:40 CHN vs JPN (Group B)
21:10 SUI vs USA (Group A)
Monday 7 February
12:10 CAN vs ROC (Group A)
16:40 CZE vs DEN (Group B)
21:10 FIN vs SUI (Group A), SWE vs CHN (Group B)
Tuesday 8 February
12:10 USA vs CAN (Group A)
16:40 JPN vs CZE (Group B)
21:10 ROC vs FIN (Group A), SWE vs DEN (Group B)
Friday 11 February
12:10 Quarter-finals
21:10 Quarter-finals
Saturday 12 February
12:10 Quarter-finals
16:40 Quarter-finals
Monday 14 February
12:10 Semi-finals
21:10 Semi-finals
Wednesday 16 February
19:30 Bronze medal game
Thursday 17 February
12:10 Gold medal game
Men's ice hockey
Venues: National Indoor Stadium, Wukesong Sports Centre
Dates: Wednesday 9 February–Sunday 20 February
Wednesday 9 February
16:40 ROC vs SUI (Group B)
21:10 CZE vs DEN (Group B)
Thursday 10 February
12:10 SWE vs LAT (Group C)
16:40 FIN vs SVK (Group C)
21:10 USA vs CHN (Group A), CAN vs GER (Group A)
Friday 11 February
12:10 DEN vs ROC (Group B)
16:40 CZE vs SUI (Group B), SWE vs SVK (Group C)
21:10 LAT vs FIN (Group C)
Saturday 12 February
12:10 CAN vs USA (Group A)
16:40 GER vs CHN (Group A)
21:10 ROC vs CZE (Group B), SUI vs DEN (Group B)
Sunday 13 February
12:10 SVK vs LAT (Group C)
16:40 FIN vs SWE (Group C)
21:10 CHN vs CAN (Group A), USA vs GER (Group A)
Tuesday 15 February
12:10 Qualification games (2)
16:40 Qualification game
21:10 Qualification game
Wednesday 16 February
12:10 Quarter-finals
14:00 Quarter-finals
16:40 Quarter-finals
21:30 Quarter-finals
Friday 18 February
12:10 Semi-finals
21:10 Semi-finals
Saturday 19 February
21:10 Bronze medal game
Sunday 20 February
12:10 Gold medal game
How to watch ice hockey at Beijing 2022
The premise of ice hockey is simple – score more goals than the other team. However, it goes beyond that, which for a new viewer to the sport can appear confusing.
Games are made up of three periods of 20 minutes, with six players (five skaters and a goaltender) on each team.. The clock is stopped for any break in play, such as offsides, penalties, or goals. There are rolling substitutions, with each team carrying 23 players – normally 20 skaters and three goalies.
Penalties are called for fouls such as tripping, hooking, or interference (among others), resulting in a trip to the penalty box for the infringing player for two minutes. This puts the team with the extra player on the powerplay, which ends at the end of the two minutes or if a goal is scored.
At the end of the 60 minutes, overtime is played three-on-three (four players a side, including the goalie) if the scores are tied. In the round-robin and knockout games until and including the quarter-finals, this period will be five minutes long; in the semi-finals and bronze medal matches, 10 minutes; and in the gold-medal finals, 20 minutes. The first goal scored during this period wins the game.
If there are no goals scored in overtime, a shootout will take place – except in the gold-medal finals, which will play repeated overtime periods until a winner is found.
You will often see players pulling off moves like dekes, or aiming for a goalie's five-hole (the area between their legs when they stand up). Stick skills are also an integral part of players' repertoires.