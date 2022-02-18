"The whole country will be watching hockey" - Slovakia seeks history at Beijing 2022

Across Slovakia on Thursday (17 February) night, alarm clocks are being set.

In the morning - 5:10 am Slovakian time to be exact - there will be must-watch Olympic action as their national team takes on Finland in the men’s ice hockey semi-finals at Beijing 2022.

"The whole internet in Slovakia is about hockey right now,” said Slovakia’s goalkeeper coach Jan Lasak in a phone interview with Olympics.com from Beijing. He was also a member of the 2002 Slovak team that won the world title.

“People are crazy there already. It's a 5am game in Slovakia tomorrow morning, so everybody's going to be watching,” he continued. “My friend, she's a teacher in school, she said, ‘We didn't have classes. We were watching TV and everybody in school was running, yelling or celebrating.’ So it's going to be like that tomorrow, and hopefully, we're going to make them happy.”

They’ve got plenty to be happy about already. Slovakia knocked off top-seeded Team USA in the quarter-finals in a thrilling shootout.

The game-winning goal from Peter Cehlarik sparked joy back home as young, aspiring players erupted in the hockey club of Lasak’s 2002 teammate Michal Handzus and shared by another, Miroslav Satan, the president of the Slovakian Ice Hockey Federation, on Twitter.

“I just felt like it needs to be shared,” four-time Olympian and 2009 Stanley Cup winner Satan told Olympics.com. “I think people need to see how much it means for our little fans and our big fans back home.”

“Everybody’s always watching hockey and when the wins came piling up together, everybody was starting to watch more and more,” said three-time Olympian Handzus. “And now, after the win over the U.S., you know, the whole country is just talking about hockey.”

Lasak, Handzus and Satan are no strangers to how much hockey success can mean to their nation. After their 2002 world title win, they were treated like rock stars, recalled Lasak.

“I would say, sometimes, when I went over the speed limit, police officers stopped me, and we took some pictures and then they let me go,” he said with a laugh. “So, there was a good situation.”

Peter Cehlarik #34 of Team Slovakia makes a game-winning shot against Strauss Mann #31 of Team United States during the Men’s Ice Hockey Quarterfinal match between Team United States and Team Slovakia on Day 12 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Indoor Stadium on February 16, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Picture by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

They’re also keenly aware of what success on a stage like the World Championships or Olympics can mean for the athletes to achieve it.

“If you win something, I was so lucky that I won some things in my life, that if you win something, you're going to remember that team for rest of your life,” said Lusak. “The friends are going to be friends for the rest of your life, so we are trying to make a bond forever. And it starts tomorrow.”

It may, but Slovakia’s return to hockey supremacy has been a long time in the making. Since joining the Olympic Games as Slovakia after the breakup of Czechoslovakia in 1993, the nation has never won an Olympic ice hockey medal.

After their 2002 world title win, they finished third a year later, then fourth and then fifth. Apart from a silver medal at the 2012 Worlds, the team has mostly oscillated in the lower half of the global top 10 since 2006.

That prompted changes ahead of these Games including the hiring of Canadian head coach Craig Ramsay in 2017. Satan says Ramsay has changed Slovakia’s play into a more modern style that is paying dividends in Beijing.

“I think the players are getting it and they want to play for him,” said Satan. “This tournament has been the proof that it's working, and, hopefully, that's inspiration for our clubs back home.”

Head coach Craig Ramsay of Team Slovakia speaks from the bench area in the third period during the Men's Ice Hockey Quarterfinal match between Team United States and Team Slovakia Picture by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

And, it will be, according to Handzus, who runs that joyous youth hockey club in his native Banská Bystrica.

“It'll be huge for our country. I think we need it as a hockey country. We need some kind of success, and we didn't have much in the last 10 years,” he said. “This success will help to build on the momentum and be a better country for hockey and then kind of come back to be one of the best in the world.”

And all of Slovakia will be watching bright and early.

“Every morning that they play, I always get up and watch,” said Handzus. “I know in school, they prepare to watch the last period and I heard people are driving to work and having it on their phones and watching it.

“I think pretty much the whole country will be watching hockey and rooting for their team.”