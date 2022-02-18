How Doreen Ryan paved the way for Isabelle Weidemann at the Olympics

Doreen Ryan was one of the first two female speed skaters to represent Canada at the 1960 Winter Olympics where she wore handed down skates.

Speed skating was included on the women's programme for the first time at the Olympic Winter Games in Squaw Valley, California.

She and teammate Margaret Robb blazed a trail for Canadian women, with her experience 62 years ago a world away from that enjoyed by Isabelle Weidemann who claimed three medals at Beijing 2022 including team pursuit gold.

Ryan was camping when she heard on the radio that women's speed skating would be contested at the Winter Olympics.

She told the National Post: “And what a wonderful and challenging surprise. I was totally awestruck. Because I had always wanted to compete internationally, but there was never money.”

Former speed skater Doreen Ryan with the Olympic Torch in Edmonton ahead of Vancouver 2010

Ryan juggles training and being a 'supermom'

Ryan, who grew up skating on hockey rinks and racing at carnivals, returned to skating after the birth of her second child dislocated her pelvis.

By the time of the 1960 Games, she had won several national titles and competed in continental championships.

Due to lack of finances, she once rode for three days and three nights on a Greyhound bus to the North American Championships in Alpena, Michigan.

She did not have a coach and would skate in winter and run in the summer. While there was a speed skating club in Edmonton, Ryan would train alone as she juggled skating and motherhood.

The 90-year-old said: “I had to get out when it was appropriate, when I could. I guess I had to be supermom."

Isabelle Weidemann reacts after skating the 5000m at Beijing 2022 Picture by GETTY IMAGES

What might have been for Ryan

Once she arrived at the Winter Olympics, Ryan was confronted by the skills of some of her rivals.

"[I] soon realised that I was lacking in a lot of techniques that I could see in the Russian and German skaters, particularly, and some of the U.S., but I have a lot of perseverance,” she said.

“And natural strength … Anyway, it didn’t make up for it, of course.”

The Soviet Union won gold in three of the four women's events and seven of the 12 medals in total, with the Unified Team of Germany claiming the other title.

Her best result at Squaw Valley 1960 was ninth in the 500m. She finished 10th in the same event at Innsbruck 1964 before retiring and studying for a degree in education.

At the time, she said, “I felt like I was a loser,” coming home without an Olympic medal.

She would think of what might have been although those thoughts receded as she went on to bring up three children.

Ryan also forged a successful career, managing national athletics teams as well as the Athletes' Village at Calgary 1988. Her achievements were recognised in her home town as she was the first woman to be admitting to the Edmonton Sports Hall of Fame.

“But I did at first,” she said. “It was, somewhat, ‘What if?'”

Isabelle Weidemann during the 3000m at Beijing 2022 Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Ryan and Robb pave the way for Canadian success

Canadian women have accumulated medals galore in Olympic speed skating since Ryan and Robb set the ball rolling.

Watching Kristina Groves win silver in the 1500m and bronze over 3000m at Vancouver 2010 sparked Weidemann's Olympic dream.

At Beijing 2022, Weidemann joined Groves in a club of five Canadian women to win multiple speed skating medals at a single Winter Olympics.

The others are current chef de mission Catriona Le May Doan (1998), Cindy Klassen and Clara Hughes (both 2006).