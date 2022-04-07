Badminton Korea Open 2022, quarter-finals: Son Wan Ho and An Seyoung lead home hopes

The final eight across all five badminton disciplines take to the court on Friday (8 April) looking to secure a spot in the semi-finals of the Korea Open 2022.

The Super 500 event on the BWF World Tour calendar has tournament second seed and home favourite An Seyoung going up against Kawakami Saena from Japan. Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will play Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan while Malaysia's Goh Jin Wei who is making her return to the World Tour circuit faces South Korea's Kim Gaeun who eliminated top seed and Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei.

Also enjoying a positive return to competition is former men's singles world No.1, Son Wan Ho. The South Korean will play tournament fifth seed, Kidambi Srikanth for a spot in the semi-finals.

Third seed Jonatan Christie will face Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn while Christie's compatriot Shesar Hiren Rhustavito goes up against Victor Svendsen from Denmark.

