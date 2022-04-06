Badminton Korea Open 2022, day three: An Seyoung, Lakshya Sen and Chen Yu Fei amongst favourites looking to secure quarter-finals spot. Live updates

The third day of action at badminton's Korea Open 2022 has the big stars of the tournament on court on Thursday (7 April) looking to book a place in the quarter-finals.

The Super 500 event on the BWF World Tour calendar has tournament second seed and home favourite An Seyoung going up against Singapore's Yeo Jia Min, while Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei plays Kim Gaeun from South Korea.

The crown in Suncheon will also be cheering for former men's singles world No.1, Son Wan Ho who will face a real test on his return to compeittion after a two year hiatus when he faces Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen.

Another exciting player to watch is India's Lakshya Sen who is seeded sixth for this tournament, as he goes up against Indonesia's Shesar Hiren Rhustavito.

