Badminton Korea Open 2022: Day two action as An Seyoung, Jonatan Christie and PV Sindhu take to the court

The second day of action at badminton's Korea Open 2022 will see some big names take to the court on Wednesday (6 April).

The Super 500 event on the BWF World Tour calendar has home favourite An Seyoung as the second seed of the tournament. She will face India's Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli. An will be plotting to snatch her first win over top seed Chen Yu Fei if both of them can make the finals.

Meanwhile, we welcome the return of former men's singles world No.1, Son Wan Ho who is playing in his first competition since the global pandemic. The South Korean will begin his comeback campaign against Singapore's Jason Teh Jia Heng.

Tournament fifth seed, Kidambi Srikanth, will also be looking for a strong result when he plays Malaysia's Liew Darren for a chance to progress to the second round.

While the seedings might give us an indication of the better ranked player, it's by no mean a concrete form guide as Anthony Ginting sorely discovered when he was eliminated by lower ranked Lucas Claerbout from France. You can read our recap from the opening day here to get up to speed ahead of today's action.

Follow all the action from the second day of the Korea Open 2022 with our live updates. Be sure to refresh the page for the latest posts.