Top seed Anthony Ginting knocked out of Korea Open

It was not the start that tournament top seed Anthony Sinisuka Ginting was hoping for as he crashed out in the first round of badminton's Korea Open 2022 on Tuesday (5 April).

The Super 500 event which saw the withdrawal of several top players, including Lee Zii Jia and reigning world champion Loh Kean Yew, could have been an excellent opportunity for the Indonesian to secure his first World Tour title since claiming the 2020 Indonesia Masters.

However, the Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist and top seed was unable to find his form in South Korea and lost to France's Lucas Claerbout 21-16, 21-13 in 42 minutes.

Claerbout, who is ranked 67 in the world, will next face Denmark's Victor Svendsen.

India's Lakshya Sen also enjoyed a winning start as he defeated South Korea's Choi Ji Hoon 14-21, 21-16, 21-18.

Reigning Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei opened her campaign at the Korea Open with a win against Thailand's Phittayaporn Chaiwan. Chen eased to a 21-12, 21-14 victory over the world number 21, and is set to meet home favourite Kim Gaeun in the second round.

Tournament second seed and title-hopeful An Seyoung, will begin her campaign on Wednesday (6 April) against Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli from India while two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will take on the USA's Lauren Lam on the same day.

We spoke to the reigning World Tour Finals champion, An, about her quest to improve her game which you can watch below:

Who is playing and when on Wednesday (6 April)

The second day of action at the Korea Open on Wednesday (6 April) will see some the biggest talent from South Korea take to the court.

Women's singles world No.4, An Seyoung is scheduled to play in the sixth match of the day.

But before that, former men's singles world No. 1, Son Wan Ho will make his return to competition since the global pandemic as he kicks off his comeback campaign against Singapore's Jason Teh Jia Heng.

You can view the full fixtures and results for the Korea Open 2022 here.