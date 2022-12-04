Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde scored a third victory in his red hot opening to the new alpine skiing World Cup season.

Kilde's win at Beaver Creek, Colorado on Sunday (4 December) came 24 hours after after taking the downhill and a week after winning the downhill at Lake Louise.

Skiing 12th of more than five dozen racers, the reigning World Cup downhill champion went down in a time of 1:10.73. Kilde, 30, is no stranger to Beaver Creek success and now sports four wins on the course, having won downhill and Super G races a year ago, as well.

Beijing 2022 giant slalom gold medallist Marco Odermatt was two-tenths back in second place with the Swiss and Kilde continuing to dominate the early stages of the season.

France's Alexis Pinturault, a three-time Olympic medallist, was a further tenth back in third for his first podium finish of the 2022-23 World Cup season.

In the overall World Cup standings, Odermatt continues to lead with 420 points as he looks to keep hold of the big Crystal Globe he won last season. Kilde, who has narrowed the gap to second slightly, has 380 points, followed by Austria's Matthias Mayer (186).

Mayer, a three-time Olympic champion, finished in 10th position Sunday (1:11.76).

