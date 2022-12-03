Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde made it two downhill wins out of two in the new alpine skiing World Cup season at Beaver Creek, Colorado on Saturday (3 December).

Kilde took last weekend's opener at Lake Louise with Friday's scheduled downhill at Beaver Creek cancelled due to weather concerns.

Wearing start bib number six, the reigning World Cup downhill champion went down in a time of 1:42.09 which would not be caught. This is his third victory at Beaver Creek having won the downhill and Super G here last year.

Beijing 2022 giant slalom gold medallist Marco Odermatt was just six-hundredths back in second place with the Swiss and Kilde dominating the early stages of the season.

Olympic bronze medallist James Crawford (+0.79) was third with the Canadian earning just his second World Cup podium finish.

In the overall World Cup standings, Odermatt continues to lead with 340 points as he looks to keep hold of the big Crystal Globe he won last season. Kilde is second (280 points), followed by Austria's Matthias Mayer (160).

Mayer, a three-time Olympic champion, finished just off the podium Saturday in fourth (1:42.89).

