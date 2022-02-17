Ailing (Eileen) Gu qualifies comfortably for freeski halfpipe final at Beijing 2022

Ailing (Eileen) Gu safely booked a place in the women’s freeski halfpipe final at Beijing 2022, her final event of these Winter Games.

Gu put down two impressive runs of 93.75 and 95.50 in qualifying on Thursday (17 February), and the Chinese star will be looking to claim her third medal of the Games in the final 24-hours later.

Gu told us that this one was extra special for her, due to her Grandma being able to watch an event live for the first time.

The freestyle ski sensation went viral earlier in the Winter Olympics after eating lunch while waiting for her scores in the slopestyle event. She claimed silver in that discipline in Zhangjiakou, and gold in the big air in Beijing.

Freestyle skiing prodigy Gu is one of the most-talked-about athletes at Beijing 2022. The 18-year-old won gold with a spectacular showing in the big air. On 15 February she added a silver medal in the slopestyle competition, finishing behind winner Mathilde Gremaud of Switzerland.

The halfpipe is her third and final event of these Games. The final takes place from 09:30 local time on Friday 18th February in Zhangjiakou.

